Huntington North's Marissa Trout hit a shot from half court at the buzzer to beat Homestead 58-55 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Just a few minutes earlier, Molly Stock had hit a 3-pointer from the corner with about 6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 45 and force overtime. It was the first overtime game played in Homestead's new gym.
Taylor Double led the Vikings (3-1) with 28 points.
The game was also tied at 20 at halftime and the Spartans were ahead 34-30 at the end of three quarters.
This is Huntington North's first win over Homestead since the Vikings beat the Spartans in sectionals in 2010, and the Vikings become the first Northeast 8 team to beat Homestead since the Spartans joined the SAC in 2015.
NORWELL 84, CONCORDIA 55: At Norwell, Kennedy Fuelling hit 11 3-pointers and set a Norwell single-game scoring record with 40 points. It is the second record-breaking game in a row for the Knights (6-1) as Makenzie Fuess set the previous record of 37 in Saturday's win over Oak Hill. Concordia falls to 3-4.
SNIDER 63, HERITAGE 35: At Rose of Lima School, Snider had three players score in double digits at the Panthers improved to 4-3. Jordyn Poole led with 18 points, Tia Phinezy had 14 and Bri Barnes 13. Snider led Heritage (0-6) 34-18 at halftime.
CENTRAL NOBLE 62, LAKELAND 36: At Lakeland, Madison Vice led the way with 27 points and four assists and eight more Cougars scored as Central Noble improved to 8-0 and 3-0 in the NECC.
ANGOLA 32, GARRETT 19: At Garrett, The Railroaders (1-4, 0-1 NECC) were held to their lowest scoring output since a 43-18 loss to Homestead in 2010. Angola (3-3, 2-1 NECC) was led by Macy Oberlin with 10 points.