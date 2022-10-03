The IHSAA announced the brackets for the upcoming volleyball state tournament on Sunday. The sectional tournaments will run Oct. 11 through Oct. 15.
No. 2 Bellmont (22-6), which has won 17 straight sectional titles and was the Class 3A runner-up in 2021, will play Peru in the first round of the Oak Hill Sectional. Angola, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, has a bye in the Leo Sectional, and will play the winner of Heritage vs. Woodlan.
Carroll, which is 27-1 and has won 13 straight sectionals, will open play in the Class 4A Snider Sectional against the Panthers.
Class 2A No. 5 South Adams (23-5), which won a regional title last year, will host a sectional and open against Adams Central.
Class A No. 5 Blackhawk Christian (24-3) will play sectional host Bethany Christian in the first round.