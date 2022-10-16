Sectional Championships
Class 4A Penn
Warsaw (23-8) claimed its first sectional title since 2018 on Saturday, beating Penn (22-10) in four sets (25-20, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19) in the semifinal and then sweeping Concord (20-11) in the final, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17. Kaylee Weeks led the Tigers with 11 kills in the final, Delaney Silveus had three aces, Ava Egolf had four total blocks, Melaina Hawblitzel had 11 digs and Avery Hales had 28 assists. The Tigers now have 13 sectional titles and will play La Porte (26-8) on its home court in the regional semifinals next Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Class 4A Snider
Carroll's streak of consecutive sectional titles increased to 14 on Saturday as the Chargers beat DeKalb in three sets, 25-11, 25-15, 25-7. The No. 5 Chargers (31-2) swept Northrop (5-22) in the semifinals, 25-6, 25-16, 25-15, while the Barons (15-16) rallied after losing the first two sets to get past East Noble (6-22) in the semis, winning 3-2 (18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-10).
Ellie Frey led the Chargers with 14 kills in the championship match, Summer Hendershot had four aces, Brenna Ginder had eight digs and Olivia Gisslen had 30 assists.
Carroll moves on to face No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (30-1) in the Noblesville Regional Semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Class 4A New Haven
Homestead (27-6) won its fourth straight sectional title on Saturday, beating New Haven (9-21) 3-0 in the semifinal and then sweeping Huntington North 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-12) in the final at New Haven.
The Vikings (21-12) beat Wayne (4-22) in three sets (25-12, 25-16, 25-13) in the early semifinal.
Homestead has now won eight sectional titles. The Spartans will play No. 3 McCutcheon (32-1) in the Noblesville Regional Semifinals at noon on Saturday.
Class 3A NorthWood
Wawasee (20-13) fell to No. 8 NorthWood (26-6) in four sets in the semifinals, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13. The Panthers went on to beat Fairfield in the final.
Class 3A Leo
No. 3 Angola (31-0) won its fourth sectional title and second straight, beating Bishop Dwenger (14-11) in the Leo Sectional final 3-0, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14. The Hornets lost their first set to Heritage (29-3) but came back to win the semifinal in four sets, 23-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15. The Saints also needed four sets to win their semifinal, beating Leo (21-10) 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-9.
Angola's Morgan Gaerte had 15 kills and Mya Ball 11 in the final. Ball and Kady Conrad each had three total blocks, Gaerte had 10 digs and Ava Harris had 33 assists.
The Hornets will face No. 2 Benton Central (30-3) in the Norwell Regional Semifinal on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Class 3A Oak Hill
No. 4 Bellmont, which led the state with 17 straight sectional titles, made it 18 in a row Saturday night with a 3-0 win over Norwell (16-18), 25-10, 25-12, 25-21. The Braves (27-6) easily beat Maconaquah in the semifinals, 25-4, 25-8, 25-5, while Norwell advanced to the finals by beating Northwestern (21-7) in a five-set thriller, 19-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-3.
Delaney Lawson had 19 kills for the Braves in the finals, Lauren Ross had three blocks and 26 assists and Jackie Sutter had 19 digs.
Bellmont will face Delta (16-9) in the Norwell Regional Semifinals at noon on Saturday.
Class 2A Prairie Heights
Churubusco won the first sectional title in program history 3-2 over host Prairie Heights, 23-25, 25-23, 25-9, 22-25, 15-7. The Eagles (24-8) beat Eastside 3-0 in the semifinals.
Churubusco will face No. 1 Andrean (27-5) in the Rochester Regional Semifinals at noon Saturday.
Class 2A South Adams
Host South Adams won its third straight sectional title and sixth since 2015 by beating Bishop Luers 3-1, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18. The No. 7 Starfires (28-6) beat Manchester (10-20) in three sets, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13. The Knights (11-19) won their semifinal against Whitko (25-6) 3-0, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20.
South Adams moves on to the Elwood Regional Semifinals to face Lafayette Central Catholic (21-11).
Class A Bethany Christian
Blackhawk Christian made it two straight sectional titles by beating Elkhart Christian (21-9) 3-0, 25-11, 25-10, 25-17. The No. 5 Braves (30-4) also won their sectional semifinal against Canterbury (2-24) in three sets, 25-3, 25-11, 25-10. Elkhart Christian ended Lakewood Park Christian's season in five sets in the semifinals, 25-12, 18-25, 22-25, 25-9, 15-7.
Abbie Cresse and Delaney Kintz each had six kills for the Braves in the final. Olivia Martinez had five aces, Emi Wood had eight digs and Leena Leichty had 16 assists.
The Braves will South Newton (31-2) in the Culver Community Regional Semifinals at noon on Saturday.
Class A Southwood
Lakeland Christian Academy (10-15) lost to Northfield (15-15) in three sets in the sectional semifinals, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12. Northfield then fell to Southwood in the sectional final.