Although Wabash pitcher Andrew Dillon gave up a run in the first inning against Whitko at Parkview Field on Wednesday – and allowed five Wildcats batters to reach base in the first two innings, walking the leadoff man in each frame – he didn’t panic.
“It was the first inning, northing hurt, we still had six more innings,” said Dillon, a senior. “I wasn’t worried about it at all.”
And even though Whitko’s Riley Harman retired the first eight Wabash batters he faced, Dillon was right about there being plenty of baseball to be played. The Apaches broke the game open with a three-run fourth inning, and Wabash (12-11, 5-4 TRC) won the Three Rivers Conference matchup 4-1.
Dillon walked Whitko leadoff man Logan Hoffman to start the game, although Hoffman was soon picked off first base. With the runner erased, Harman reached second after the ball glanced off the glove of Jason Tait in left field. Dillon struck out Max Platt for the second out, but Breyden Kirkdorffer singled to left to score Harman and give Whitko (15-6, 5-4) a 1-0 lead.
Kirkdorffer was tagged out trying to advance to second after Harman scored, ending the inning.
In the second inning, Dillon again walked the leadoff man, who advanced to second when David Ousley singled to center. But the Wabash pitcher struck out three Wildcats to escape the inning. Dillon finished with 10 strikeouts, and he walked just two more batters over the final five innings.
“I knew (Whitko) was going to be solid. They have a couple of guys who hit the ball well, have high batting averages,” Dillon said. “I knew I was going to have to come right after them, and if I walked them that would kill us.”
Justin Booth was the first Apache batter to reach base, knocking a single to right with two outs in the third and then advancing to third on an error in right field. Booth was stranded at third when Andrew Dillon’s liner was caught by Whitko second baseman Easton Grable, but the tide had turned.
Wabash’s Trevor Daughtry and Keaton Fields hit back-to-back singles to open the fourth inning and advanced on a wild pitch. Daughtry scored to tie the game on a sac fly by Tait.
The Wildcats intentionally walked Carter Booth to set up a potential double-play, but an errant throw on a double-steal attempt allowed Fields to score and give Wabash a 2-1 lead. Wabash designated hitter Grayson Harner followed with a single that scored Booth to make it 3-1. Brayten Eis then hit into a double play to end the inning.
In an unusual bottom of the fifth, the Apaches added another run, and all three of their outs were made at home plate. Harman walked Antonio Grant and Justin Booth to open the inning, and Dillon knocked a single to center to load the bases. Grant was out at home on a fielder’s choice that kept the bases loaded, and Harman walked Fields to bring in a run and make it 4-1.
From there, however, the Apaches ran themselves into trouble. Dillon was caught trying to steal home for the second out, and Daughtry was out at home on an attempted double-steal.
“We love being aggressive on the bases, we have a lot of stolen bases as a team,” Dillon said. “We didn’t execute properly on a couple of plays, and that’s going to happen when you’re as aggressive as we are.”