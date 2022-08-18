Four years under coach Bart Curtis, four different quarterbacks ran the flexbone offense at Warsaw. Now as Curtis enters his fifth season, he’ll encounter a first – a quarterback returning with varsity experience in Tucker Curtis.
The quarterback shares a last name with his coach, though they aren’t related – coach Curtis explained his signal caller’s grandfather may be his third cousin. While Tucker Curtis’ 5-foot-6, 150-pound frame likely won’t entice big-time college suitors, coach Curtis expressed pride in his quarterback’s pride for playing for Warsaw.
“We live in an age where people are worried about what’s in the future instead of worrying about what’s right in front of them,” coach Curtis said. “We live in a me-now society, and (Tucker Curtis and fullback German Flores-Ortega) are two kids that care about the team more than themselves, and we have a lot of them at Warsaw.
“You want guys that want to play at your school, and we have guys at Warsaw that want to play football at Warsaw, and that’s a neat deal.”
Tucker Curtis will get to rely on Flores-Ortega once again in the backfield. A reliable fullback, Flores-Ortega led the run-heavy Tigers in rushing through the first six weeks of the 2021 season before suffering a serious MRSA infection in his leg. Facing the real possibility of losing his leg, doctors completed a successful surgery to clear out the infection, and coach Curtis looks forward to the return of his powerful runner.
Especially considering the trust factor in play with his returning quarterback.
“(Flores-Ortega is) a little bigger, maybe a little more physical than he was a year ago,” coach Curtis said. “We just have to make sure he didn’t lose his step, which I don’t think he has.
“(Tucker Curtis) brings more confidence this year. I think he brings an understanding of the offense, which I think is vital. Getting us into the right play or into a better play, he has a lot of freedom to run the show, and the best ones do.”
While Wawasee avoided Flores-Ortega in last year’s “W” Trophy matchup, Tucker Curtis got the Tigers rolling early in a 49-7 victory, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for one more as Warsaw took a 28-0 lead after one quarter.
“He’s smart, quick and makes great decisions,” Wawasee coach Jon Reutebuch said of the Tigers’ returning signal caller. “I’m not really excited about seeing him come back this year. He’s a good player and he has a good feel for the offense.”
And as coach Curtis explained, having Tucker Curtis return gives him not only a proven weapon on the field in terms of decision making but also a kid who loves to play for the name on the front of his jersey much more than the name on the back.
“(Our strength coach would) tell you he’s one of the top three hardest workers in the weight room year-round,” coach Curtis said. “He’s a track kid, he also pole vaults, and he just loves to play (football). He’s not huge, he’s not 6-4, 240, but he’s certainly durable.
“He plays the game because he loves playing the game and playing with his buddies, he loves playing for Warsaw High School.”