While Northern Lakes Conference rivals Warsaw and Wawasee will play at Warrior Field in Syracuse for their traditional Week 7 battle for the “W” Trophy, the Tigers and Warriors will face a new path to arrive at that contest. For the first time since the 1991 season, the NLC changed the league schedule.
Prior to this year, Wawasee opened its conference slate against Northridge, while Warsaw battled Plymouth. While the seven-week NLC schedule will continue to run in Weeks 3-9, and the Tigers will open against the Rockies once again this fall, the Warriors will host Goshen – Wawasee’s season-ending opponent for over 30 years – for the Warhawk Trophy in their conference opener.
As Wawasee head coach Jon Reutebuch (6-24 entering his fourth season) explained, while his squad always found balance in home and road contests, the schedule change helps level the playing field for all conference teams.
“It was suggested a couple years ago to see if there was any interest in changing it up,” Reutebuch said. “(Concord athletic director Dave Preheim) put together a formula. When they finally got an idea done, they presented the idea to the head coaches, and all of them were in favor of doing it.
“Some teams would have three away games in a row. We still have maintained that home-away, but other schools have it now, too.”
With the revised schedule, the NLC still completes a round-robin competition for the conference title. After sharing the title two seasons ago with Mishawaka, Warsaw will try to resume its perch atop the league after Concord won the NLC last fall. The Tigers return a starting quarterback for the first time in head coach Bart Curtis, now five years at the school (31-12 record at Warsaw, 232-114 entering his 32nd year overall).
While head coach and returning starter Tucker Curtis share a last name, the coach noted he and his player are, at most, distantly related.
“(Tucker’s) grandfather may be my third cousin,” coach Curtis said.
Warsaw started 7-1 last fall before dropping its final two games – a 26-22 loss at Concord that lifted the Minutemen to the NLC title and a 36-0 shutout at Carroll in sectionals. With Tucker Curtis back for a second year, along with fullback German Flores-Ortega, who led the Tigers in rushing after six games in 2021 before a nasty MRSA infection hospitalized him for a week, Curtis hopes his squad will compete for the conference championship once again.
“I hope we’re competitive,” Curtis said. “I know hope is a horrible plan, but we’ve prepared to be competitive. I can assure you, I’ve been around these guys that coach at these other schools; they’re not taking a moment off. You just have to take care of yourself and hope it’s good enough when it’s time to face them.”
Coming off a 1-9 campaign that included a 1-7 mark in Three Rivers Conference play, Whitko returns head coach Chip Coldiron for a second season, though the Wildcats graduated most of their offensive production.
Dean Boggs (31 carries, 100 yards) stands as the top returning ground gainer and finished second on the team in tackles (55 solo, 14 assists) in 2021.