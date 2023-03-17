For the first time since 1994, Wayne is playing in the semistate round of the state tournament, and both the Generals and Bishop Dwenger Saints enter the day in the hopes of winning their programs’ first semistate titles.
Blackhawk Christian, on the other hand, has become a semistate regular, as they’ve won seven regional titles, four of them since 2018.
The IHSAA has updated the state tournament format so that all teams must win two games on Saturday to raise a semistate trophy and move on to the state finals (in previous years, regional championships were two rounds, while teams only played one semistate game).
Class 4A
Host: Michigan City
Schedule: Wayne (21-4) vs. No. 5 Kokomo ((22-4) at 11 a.m. ET; No. 2 Penn (27-1) vs. No. 3 Hammond Central (26-1) at 1 p.m. ET; championship at 8:30 p.m. ET
What to Know: Since Kokomo knocked North Side out 68-55 in a regional championship March 11, Wildkats star Flory Bidunga – a 6-foot-10 junior averaging 19.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 4.3 blocked shots while shooting 82% from the field – has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Indiana. Bidunga scored 18 points against the Legends, had 10 rebounds and blocked four shots, while Shayne Spear scored 18 points and Zavion Bellamy led the Wildkats with 22 points.Someone’s long win streak will be coming to an end in the morning semifinal: Kokomo has won 15 straight games dating back to early January, and the Generals have won 13 in a row, a streak kicked off by a 61-43 win over Bishop Dwenger on Jan. 13.
Class 3A
Host: Elkhart, at North Side Gymnasium
Schedule: Delta (18-9) vs. John Glenn (17-10) at 10 a.m.; No. 1 NorthWood (25-2) vs. Bishop Dwenger (13-13) at noon; championship at 8 p.m.
What to Know: On paper, NorthWood looks like a team that should roll. The No. 1 Panthers are the only ranked team still alive in the Class 3A North Semistate, their only losses have come against reigning Class 3A state champion Beech Grove and 4A juggernaut Ben Davis, and they’re riding a 17-game winning streak. A 59-33 win over Fairfield on the sectional semifinals was their closest (yes, closest) game of the postseason so far. Senior Cade Brenner is leading NorthWood with 17.7 points a game and Ian Raasch is averaging 15.4. Bishop Dwenger is on a seven-game run and hasn’t lost in more than a month. Preston Ross and Caleb Ross are both listed at 6-8, which should give them a slight size advantage over NorthWood’s Raasch brothers (senior Ian is 6-6, sophomore Tyler is 6-7).
Class 2A
Host: Logansport
Schedule: No. 7 Gary 21st Century (21-5) vs. No. 3 Blackhawk Christian (24-3) at 10 a.m.; No. 2 Wapahani (25-1) vs. Lewis Cass (19-7) at noon; championship at 8 p.m.
What to Know: There might be a barn-burner in store in the first semifinal – Gary 21st Century is averaging 70.6 points a game, which ranks third in the state, and Blackhawk Christian is ninth at 68.7. The Braves won a defensive struggle against Adams Central in the sectional final, 39-32, but otherwise have yet to be tested this postseason.