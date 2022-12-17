COLUMBIA CITY – On Friday night, Wayne let a sizable lead over Carroll slip away and needed a last-second shot in overtime to earn their second SAC victory.
The Generals (6-1, 2-0 SAC) were not interested in repeating that experience. On Saturday, Wayne took a double-digit lead over Columbia City (5-2, 1-0 NE8) early in the third quarter and refused to let the Eagles back in the game, eventually winning 65-45.
“Really, we just told ourselves we wouldn’t do that again,” Wayne sophomore guard Chase Barnes said. “That was really disappointing.”
Wayne led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, although Kam Hoag knocked down two 3-pointers as part of a one-man 8-0 run in the second, and the Eagles scored 10 straight points to tie the game at 24.
Two Barnes free throws ended the Columbia City run and ignited a Wayne surge that would carry into the second half. The Generals scored the last six points of the first half and opened the second on an 8-0 run to take a 38-24 lead. Andrew Hedrick scored seven points and sophomore guard Stratton Fuller also scored twice in the third for the Eagles, but they never cut the lead back to fewer than eight points.
Wayne now has three wins in four games played since Tuesday. The Generals lost to a Fremont team that hit 13 of 19 attempts from 3 on Tuesday and beat New Haven 69-62 on Thursday before the overtime win over Carroll on Friday.
“For a team that had to play four tough games – it wasn’t like all these games were runaways – I think they responded really well after playing a very passionate game against a conference opponent yesterday, going into overtime after blowing a lead,” Wayne coach Byron Pickens said. “I really think they learned a lot from what they did, as far as turnovers. I’m proud of the progression of this team.”
Barnes led the Generals with 20 points, shooting 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. He also had five assists and two steals. Monte Smith hit seven of nine shots from inside the arc for 14 points and had five rebounds. Sophomore forward Preston Comer had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds, and the team combined for four blocked shots and seven steals.
The Eagles were also coming off a few exciting games: Columbia City beat Carroll in overtime on a three-quarter-court shot by Fuller on Dec. 10, a play that was featured on the “SportsCenter” Top 10, and then the Eagles needed three overtimes to beat NE8 rival East Noble 81-76 on Friday.
Hedrick, who likely recorded the first triple-double in program history against East Noble, had 16 points on Saturday, as did Hoag. Fuller scored nine.