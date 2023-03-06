COLUMBIA CITY – There are clutch shooters, and then there’s Wayne’s Jevon Lewis Jr.
The Generals’ junior hit a contested jump shot from near the free throw line in the waning seconds of the Class 4A Columbia City Sectional final Saturday night, giving Wayne a 55-53 win over Homestead and its first sectional trophy since 1994.
Lewis also provided the last-second winning shot in Wayne’s regular-season overtime win over Homestead that proved to be a key contest on the way to the Generals’ conference title.
And in the weather-delayed sectional semifinal Saturday morning, Lewis hit two late free that allowed the Generals (20-4) to escape South Side, 57-56.
“It means everything for us. Since I got here, this was our main goal, and we finally did it, we did it for our seniors,” Lewis said, still surrounded by his teammates as the raucous on-court celebration continued. “I’m happy, man. This is a good moment.”
Wayne sophomore Chase Barnes, who led the Generals with 22 points against Homestead, said he was sure Lewis would make that shot.
“He works on those shots every single day,” Barnes said. “I trust him with that shot, 100%.”
Anyone who doesn’t watch Lewis in practice every day might have needed to hold their breath, though: Homestead senior Kyron Kaopuiki leapt in front of Lewis as he arrived at the top of the key, and junior Alex Graber had a hand up as Lewis released the shot. The ball hit off the base of the rim but gently enough that it hit the front of the rim and dribbled into the net an instant before the buzzer sounded.
“It was just total trust in my player,” Wayne coach Byron Pickens said. “I know that he’s going to take the correct shot, for the team, for the win, and that’s what he did.”
Kaopuiki finished with 15 points and Grant Leeper had five, all scored in the first quarter. Leeper, a 6-foot-7 forward, fouled out with 3:31 to go in the fourth.
Lewis finished with 14 points.
Wayne, which went 4-18 just a season ago, has won 12 straight. The Generals will face Noblesville (19-6) for the Logansport Regional title at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Class 4A
NORTH SIDE 64, NORTHROP 48: At Carroll, the Legends (16-9) claimed their 28th sectional championship in school history and the first since 2018. The Bruins (5-19) got a double-double from Dalman Alexander (18 points, 10 rebounds) in defeat. The Legends play No. 7 Kokomo for the Logansport Regional title at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Class 3A
BISHOP DWENGER 61, HERITAGE 41: In Garrett, the Saints (11-13) earned the right to play for the Garrett Sectional championship tonight thanks to 22 points from Preston Ross and 13 from Caleb Lehrman. Luke Saylor had a game-high 25 for the Patriots (13-12).
CONCORDIA 58, WOODLAN 48: In Garrett, the Cadets (18-6) advanced to today’s Garrett Sectional title game, keyed by reserve Ben Bentz. The Warriors (19-6) were denied the opportunity to notch a 20-win season.
Concordia and Dwenger play at 7:30 tonight for the sectional title.
WEST NOBLE 57, LAKELAND 53: In Nappanee, the first NorthWood Sectional semifinal game postponed from Friday went to the No. 7 Chargers (21-3), who went 7 of 10 from the line in the final two minutes and got 19 points from Austin Cripe.
In the championship game at 7:30 tonight, West Noble will play top-ranked NorthWood (23-2), a 59-33 winner over Fairfield in the second Saturday semi. The Panthers won 55-47 on Feb. 7 in Ligonier.
PERU 78, NORWELL 68: In Peru, the Tigers stunned the third-ranked Knights to take home the Peru Sectional title. Trailing 54-45 after three quarters, Norwell (22-4) pulled within 60-56 with 3:52 to go before Peru (17-7) pulled back ahead to repeat as sectional champions.
Class 2A
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 39, ADAMS CENTRAL 32: In Berne, the No. 3 Braves (23-3) claimed their sixth straight sectional title, giving coach Matt Roth postseason hardware in his rookie season. Adams Central (20-6) proved a worthy opponent, easily holding the Braves to their lowest offensive output of the season.
Isaac Smith scored 13 for the Braves, who will play Tipton at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Lapel Regional championship game.
WESTVIEW 50, EASTSIDE 26: In Topeka, the host Warriors (16-8) advanced to the Westview Sectional championship, nearly doubling up the Blazers (9-14) and holding them to 17 points in the first three quarters.
CENTRAL NOBLE 51, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 45: In Topeka, the Cougars (18-6) outscored the Panthers 22-13 in the fourth quarter, after trailing 32-29 after three, to advance to the Westview Sectional championship game at 7:30 tonight against the host Warriors.
Class A
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 63, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 49: In Hamilton, the Bruins (16-10) won twice Saturday to claim the Hamilton Sectional championship, leading by 21 points midway through the fourth quarter before the Cougars (19-6) closed within 60-47 in the final minute.
Lakeland Christian posted a 50-34 victory over Lakewood Park (9-14) in Saturday’s first semifinal, while Bethany Christian edged Elkhart Christian, 37-36, to advance to the sectional finals.
SOUTHWOOD 70, CANTERBURY 57: In Wabash, the host Knights squared their record on the year at 12-12, winning the Southwood Sectional championship in the process. In defeat, Devon Lewis scored 14 for the Cavaliers (8-17).