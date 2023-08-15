Top 5 games

Sept. 1, Woodlan at Heritage: Two teams on the upswing have a chance to show their mettle in the conference opener.

Sept. 15, Heritage at Adams Central: The best chance for Heritage to show it’s the real deal would be to defeat the conference favorite.

Sept. 22, South Adams at Adams Central: The top rivalry in the conference and Adams Central has won the last four meetings, including two in the postseason.

Oct. 6, Adams Central at Bluffton: Coming off a sectional championship, Bluffton returns much and this penultimate regular-season game could get it an ACAC title and momentum for the postseason.

Oct. 13, Southern Wells at South Adams: Owen Wanner of South Adams is the conference’s top QB and could put on a show against a team that comes in with back-to-back winless seasons.