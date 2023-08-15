It was Saturday morning and Adams Central coach Michael Mosser was still mulling a sloppy performance from the previous night’s scrimmage against Central Noble, a lesser-heralded opponent that Mosser said “smashed us in the mouth.”
After reaching the past two Class A state championship games, Adams Central is the unquestioned favorite in the ACAC, with a roster stacked with talented players such as senior running backs Keegan Bluhm and Ryan Tester, senior tight end Trevor Currie, and junior linemen Lain Lengerich and Zac Wurm.
But there’s also little denying that the rest of the ACAC has evened the playing field in recent years. It’s no longer just Adams Central and South Adams looking for titles; Heritage finished second in the conference last year and seems primed for another step forward, while Bluffton, coming off a Class 2A sectional championship, and Woodlan could be obstacles.
“Our players have to realize that every team that steps on the field against us wants to beat us bad,” said Mosser, whose Flying Jets were 14-1 last season – losing 30-13 to Indianapolis Lutheran in the title game – and were 7-0 against ACAC foes, including a postseason victory over South Adams.
“We have a huge target on our back. They have to learn to play with that and use it as a means of motivation.”
The Flying Jets’ senior class has a 35-6 record with back-to-back losses to Indianapolis Lutheran at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the challenge for Mosser has been making sure the players don’t get complacent, don’t take practices lightly, don’t assume “they can just show up on Friday nights and make it happen.”
The rest is polishing up the execution.
“If you were watching from the stands (Friday), there were moments where we clicked and did really well,” Mosser said. “But from a coaching standpoint, there were a lot of things behind the scenes that were just not quite there yet. We have some things we need to iron out. These guys have to figure out how to play together and what role they play on this team, and accept that role. Once they do and they start clicking, I think we’ll have a really good team, but we’re not there yet.”
The Flying Jets have been reshaping some gaps in their lineup, including the loss of Wurm, an all-state selection, to a high ankle sprain that will keep him out of early season games. And, after the graduation of quarterback Ryan Black, senior Jack Hamilton, who was a receiver last season with 10 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns, is under center following two years as a JV quarterback.
“I’m very confident that he’s going to be very good,” Mosser said. “He’s hard-nosed, he’s extremely coachable, he wants to do well. And he’s a competitor and a good leader. He doesn’t have the experience that Ryan Black gave us last year, and may not have the raw talent that Ryan had, but this kid is talented and he is a competitor. I think as we progress, he’s only going to get better and better and better.”
Much will be revealed about Adams Central when it faces Heritage and South Adams back-to-back at Monroe, Sept. 15 and 22.
Heritage was 6-4 last season – its most victories since 2015 – and was 5-1 in the ACAC. Among the Patriots’ returning players are senior quarterback Kobe Meyer, who had 1,097 passing yards, 841 rushing yards, and 20 touchdowns; and senior safety Landon Hicks, who had 44 solo tackles.
If there’s been complacency after a breakout season, Heritage coach Casey Kolkman hasn’t see it.
“We give them a good dose of humble pie at practices, and we get after them,” he said. “Most of them know, ‘Hey, you’re not bigger than this team and you’re sure as heck not bigger than anyone we’re playing. So keep things in perspective, work your butt off and everything will work out in the end.’ …
“Everybody’s still zero and zero right now, aren’t they? They can put all the rankings they want, they can talk about last year’s success and all those things, but none of that has anything to do with this year. Yeah, we have some experience coming back. Yeah, that usually translates into good things. But it doesn’t, doesn’t guarantee anything.”
South Adams, coming off an 8-3 season with in-conference losses to Adams Central and Heritage, returns much talent on its offensive and defensive lines – including senior Clayton Trausch and juniors Grant O’Dell and Luke Bauman – and one of the top quarterbacks in northeast Indiana, senior Owen Wanner, who completed 165 of 279 passes last season for 2,330 yards with 30 TDs and six interceptions.
Wanner also rushed for 371 yards with six touchdowns. This season, he’s poised to run even more, and he’s going to check in at safety, after only playing on offense last year.
“I love this senior class, and I’ve loved them since they were freshmen,” Starfires coach Grant Moser said. “They’re not necessarily really big, strong dudes, but they work really, really hard. I have 15 seniors, which is great for a (Class) A school, and they’re trustworthy guys who aren’t going to get into trouble off the field.”
Since losing in the 2020 state championship to Covenant Christian, the Starfires have gone 18-6.
“Back in 2020, it felt sometimes like there was no coaching because we could go out and out-athlete everybody,” Moser said. “It’s more fun when you actually get to coach a bit and coach these guys up.”
Bluffton, which was 8-5 last season (3-3 in conference), returns 20 starters – including senior lineman Johnny Cruz, senior quarterback Braxton Betancourt, sophomore receiver A.J. Streveler and senior defensive back Ben Ramseyer – from a team that won the Tigers’ first sectional since 1988.
“If we allow ourselves to believe the hype, and think that we have anything guaranteed to us this year because of what happened to end the season last year, we will be in trouble,” coach Brett Kunkel said. “Continue to focus on improving day by day, so that by the end of the season we are playing some of our best football.”
Woodlan was 4-6 last season (2-4 in ACAC) and has been on a steady upswing. The Warriors are led by junior running back Drew Fleek, who eclipsed 1,000 yards last season, and junior defensive back Carter Fleek, who had 40 tackles and five interceptions.
Jay County, coming off a 2-8 season (1-5 in ACAC), has junior quarterback Sean Bailey on the heels of a 1,058-yard season with 10 touchdowns. Southern Wells, coming off back-to-back winless seasons, has former Whitko coach Jeff Sprunger in charge and he has eight returning starters, including linebacker Brayden Jackson.