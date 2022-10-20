CLASS 4A
Sectional 18
Wawasee at Logansport: The Berries are 7-2, and both of those losses have come against 8-1 teams ranked in the IFCA top ten. Wawasee’s lone victory came over winless Plymouth. Winner: Logansport
Sectional 19
East Noble at Angola: The Hornets struggled to stop the Blazers run game last week. East Noble’s wins have come against the bottom of the NE8 and Plymouth. This could be a nail-biter: Massey Ratings gives East Noble a 51% chance of beating Angola, while John Harrell gives Angola a better chance to win the sectional. Winner: East Noble
South Side at Leo: SAC teams with disappointing records have a habit of overperforming when they get to sectionals. That won’t be enough to get the Archers their first win of the season. Winner: Leo
New Haven at DeKalb: The Bulldogs won this matchup 27-7 in Week 3. Both teams can pass, but the Barons are giving up 36 points a game, and that hasn’t changed in recent weeks. Winner: New Haven
Columbia City at Wayne: See South Side and Leo above. Lamarion Nelson can run you over, but Columbia City’s schedule has been getting harder and harder each week, and the Eagles have risen to the occasion. Winner: Columbia City
Sectional 20
Huntington North at Muncie Central: The Bearcats lost their first five games and have won four straight. The Vikings have lost four straight and are giving up 34 points a game. Winner: Muncie Central
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian at West Noble: The Knights (2-7) haven’t won since a Week 5 7-6 victory over South Bend Adams, and they’re averaging 10.8 points a game. Winner: West Noble
Sectional 27
Norwell at Heritage: The Knights won this one 42-0 during the regular season. That might set up a classic trap game, but after last week’s loss Norwell hopefully isn’t overlooking anyone. Winner: Norwell
Concordia at Woodlan: The Cadets picked up all their wins from the bottom third of the SAC, and Woodlan hasn’t beaten a team with more than two wins. Presumably the SAC basement is stronger than the ACAC’s. Winner: Concordia
Bellmont at Garrett: The Railroaders won two of their last three and gave Angola some trouble. It looks like Bellmont is ending 2022 winless. Winner: Garrett.
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Prairie Heights at Bishop Luers: The Knights finished in the middle of the SAC during a rebuilding year – which still puts them several notches above the second-to-last team in the NECC Small School Division. Winner: Bishop Luers
Churubusco at Central Noble: The Eagles beat Central Noble 42-0 on Sept. 30. How much can change in three week? No enough to help the Cougars. Winner: Churubusco
Eastside at Wabash: The Apaches are giving up 37.3 points per game. That doesn’t seem like a good thing again a Blazers team that has scored 50 three times. Winner: Eastside
Manchester at Whitko: The bottom of the Three Rivers Conference meets again. Whitko’s closest game was against the Squires – but it was still a 34-12 loss. Winner: Manchester
Sectional 36
Bluffton at Blackford: The Bruins have been shut out five times, including a 41-0 loss to Jay County – who Bluffton beat 34-7. Winner: Bluffton.
CLASS A
Sectional 44
Fremont at South Adams: This game starts at 7:30, which should extent Fremont’s season by about half an hour. Winner: South Adams
Adams Central at Southwood: The Knights have won seven in a row, but each of those wins have come against the weak Three Rivers Conference. The Jets won this meeting 56-0 last year. Winner: Adams Central
Northfield at Southern Wells: Northfield finished 3-5 in the TRC, but that still puts the Norsemen ahead of Southern Wells, which hasn’t won a varsity game since Oct. 11, 2019.
Last week: 19-2; Season: 155-29
victoria Jacobsen, The Journal Gazette