The regular season ended last week as Adams Central and Carroll secured 9-0 records and Columbia City’s fourth-quarter comeback against Norwell clinched the Eagles’ first NE8 conference title.
But the fall’s second season starts today as the four smallest classifications play the first rounds of their sectional tournaments. Classes 5A and 6A have the week off and will play their first postseason games next Friday. There’s still plenty of football to be had as the state championship games will be played at Lucas Oil the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving.
This will be our final power poll of the season as teams start getting eliminated this evening.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Carroll (9-0): It’s hard to overstate what the Chargers, who finished the season ranked No. 5 in Class 6A in both the IFCA and AP polls, have accomplished in the last nine weeks. Carroll claimed its first outright SAC title and its first perfect regular season since 2014. The Chargers have won each of their last seven games by at least 31 points. The most encouraging part might be that transfer quarterback Jimmy Sullivan, a sophomore starting for the first time, went from the team’s biggest question mark to an unquestionable asset, completing 65% of his passes for 180 yards a game, throwing 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. (No change from last week.)
2. Snider (8-1): The only blemish for the IFCA Class 5A No. 1 is a 28-21 loss to Carroll in Week 2 – and the Panthers did not even have all hands on deck for what proved to be the deciding game for the SAC title. Much like the Chargers, Snider has won its last seven games by at least 28 points each with four shutouts. (No change.)
3. North Side (7-2): The Legends finished the season on a 6-0 run after opening 1-2. The No. 7 team in Class 5A has scored between 42 and 50 points in each of those final six games. The Legends have both a quarterback averaging over 200 passing yards a game (Bohde Dickerson) and a running back averaging over 200 rushing yards a game in Jontae Lambert. (No change.)
4. Warsaw (7-2): The good news for the Tigers: They led the NLC with 20 forced turnovers, rush defense (giving up 70.3 yards per game) and total defense (186.1 ypg). They were second in the conference in points scored (34.7 per game) and rushing (277.0 yards per game). The one warning sign: Warsaw was dead last in the conference with 31.3 passing yards per game. (No change.)
5. Bishop Dwenger (6-3): The Class 5A No. 10 Saints finished the regular season with a 45-20 win over Northrop, during which CJ Davis had a pick against his former team and became the first player to have an interception against all 10 current SAC teams. The Saints have beaten each of the bottom six teams in the SAC, but two of their three losses have come against sectional opponents Snider and North Side. (No change.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. Columbia City (8-1): The Eagles haven’t been No. 1 here all year, but Class 4A No. 9 Columbia City doesn’t mind waiting, right? (Not if its fourth-quarter comeback to beat Norwell and take the NE8 title last Friday is any indication.) The Eagles are averaging 261.1 rushing yards per game, but that’s spread out between four players who have gained at least 300 yards on the ground. (Up one spot.)
2. Norwell (8-1): The Knights slid to No. 7 in Class 3A after their first loss of the year (and their first time giving up more than 14 points). Is this a reason to worry about Norwell, which had two interceptions, a blocked punt, and two first-quarter touchdowns in two minutes against Columbia City, and is still giving up an average of 5.89 points per game? Not quite yet. (Down one spot.)
3. Leo (6-3): The Lions are another team that righted the ship this season, opening 1-2 under new coach Jason Doerffler before going 5-1 since, with that loss coming against NE8 champ Columbia City. Or you could argue the 1-2 start wasn’t so bad in the first place, as all three Lions losses have come against 8-1 teams. (Up one spot.)
4. Angola (6-3): The Hornets’ five-game win streak came to an end and their run defense struggled in last week’s 28-7 loss to Eastside. Angola was also held under 20 points for the first time. (Down one spot.)
5. New Haven (5-4): After a three-game losing streak to Leo, Norwell and Columbia City, the Bulldogs finished the season on a three-game win streak. New Haven has been intercepted 11 times this season, but Mylan Graham has 48 catches for 127.7 yards per game and 13 touchdowns. (No change.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (9-0): The Flying Jets just finished their first undefeated regular season since 2018 (OK, so it hadn’t been all that long). Their average margin of victory (36.44 points) ranks eighth in the state. The Class A No. 2 Jets have won every game this year by at least three touchdowns – and often much more. (No change.)
2. Eastside (7-2): The Blazers’ losses were 25-21 to Adams Central and a 28-27 OT decision at West Noble. The Class 2A No. 7 Blazers have won six straight and ran for more than 300 yards against Class 4A Angola in Week 9. (Up one spot.)
3. Bishop Luers (4-5): This year has been a step back for the Class 2A No. 8 Knights, who won a share of the SAC title last year. But quarterback Charlie Stanski has completed 58% of his passes for 1,690 yards and 13 touchdowns, six to Nick Thompson. That’s enough to keep a team in a lot of games, particularly against other 2A teams. (Down one.)
4. Churubusco (7-2): The Eagles finished the season on a five-game win streak and scored at least 35 points in each of those contests. Quarterback Riley Buroff is passing for 91.7 yards per game and running for 67 more and 20 total touchdowns (with no interceptions), while Wyatt Marks is averaging 112.8 rushing yards. (No change.)
5. South Adams (7-2): The Class A No. 10 Starfires certainly can score – they’re averaging 38.2 points per game and 368 yards of offense – but they’re also giving up 22.8 points per game, which increases to 38.5 points in losses. (No change.)