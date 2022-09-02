Concordia at Snider: The Cadets have shown they have some athletes with firepower, but not enough to overwhelm the Panthers. Winner: Snider
North Side at Carroll: The Legends can strike at any time, which means they’re never out of a game. But the Chargers’ defense has proved it can get stops when it really counts. Winner: Carroll
Northrop at Wayne: Lamarion Nelson has 295 rushing yards and two touchdowns so far this season. That should help Wayne to a win at some point this season, shouldn’t it? Winner: Wayne
South Side at Bishop Dwenger: The Saints gave up a 14-point lead to North Side last week, but the Archers don’t have that kind of offensive firepower. Winner: Bishop Dwenger
Homestead at Bishop Luers: The Knights are likely the toughest test the Spartans have faced so far this season, but probably not enough to had Homestead its first loss. Winner: Homestead
Bellmont at Columbia City: The Braves have been outscored 64-7 so far this season. Winner: Columbia City
East Noble at Huntington North: The Knights broke down in the fourth quarter against a strong NorthWood team and will be looking to get back on track. Winner: East Noble
New Haven at DeKalb: New Haven opened the season with a big win over Marion and held with Class 2A power Eastbrook. Winner: New Haven
Norwell at Leo: Norwell hasn’t won in this series since 2014, but this could be the year as the Knights have momentum and experience and Leo is adjusting to a new coach. Winner: Norwell
Adams Central vs. Covenant Christian at Taylor: Covenant Christian got a win last week but were drubbed by Speedway in the season opener. Winner: Adams Central
Bluffton at South Adams: The Starfires have allowed just one touchdown through two weeks, and Bluffton’s bounce-back after a shutout in the season opener probably ends here. Winner: South Adams
Heritage at Woodlan: Both teams have one win and one loss to one of the area’s top small programs. Winner: Woodlan
Southern Wells at Jay County: The Raiders have been outscored 78-16 by two other Class A teams. Winner: Jay County
Angola at Chelsea (Mich.): Chelsea lost 6-3 to Trenton in its season opener. Winner: Angola
Eastside at West Noble: West Noble is 2-0, but the Blazers showed they can keep up with the best small schools around in a loss to Adams Central. Winner: Eastside
North Central (Ohio) at Fremont: The Eagles are 2-0 for the first time in decades. Can they make it 3-0? Winner: Fremont
Fairfield at Central Noble: The Falcons already have an OT win over Goshen and a win against and South Bend Adams. Winner: Fairfield
Garrett at Churubusco: The Railroaders haven’t gotten any forward momentum this season, while the Eagles got in the win column with a 41-21 win over Lakeland. Winner: Churubusco
Goshen at Wawasee: The Warriors and Redhawks are each looking for their first victory of the season. Winner: Goshen
Plymouth at Warsaw: The Tigers have two wins over ranked teams; Plymouth has lost 13 straight. Winner: Warsaw
Whitko at Rochester: The Zebras are 2-0; Whitko has been outscored 99-0. Winner: Rochester
Last week: 18-4; Overall: 34-8