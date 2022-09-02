Week 2 featured head-to-head matchups between our top two 5A/6A teams and top two 1A/2A schools – and since No. 1 beat No. 2 in both games, we’re not going to see a lot of movement atop either category this week.
With six NE8 teams currently at 1-1, it’s hard to discern how to rank them behind 2-0 Norwell. But as Leo earned its first win under new coach Jason Doerffler at Angola last week, we’re moving the Lions back up in the rankings, setting up another clash between 3A/4A No. 1 Norwell and No. 2 Leo.
Class 5A/6A
1. Carroll (2-0): The Chargers settled the matter of who is the favorite in the SAC last week by beating Snider 28-21 – and looking pretty impressive doing it. Carroll is one of just two 2-0 teams left in the SAC. (No change from last week.)
2. Snider (1-1): The Panthers didn’t give up after falling behind Carroll by two touchdowns last week but couldn’t come up with an equalizer. Snider probably has plenty of wins ahead of it, but the Panthers are now playing catch-up in the conference. (No change.)
3. Warsaw (2-0): The Tigers have outscored two ranked Class 5A opponents by a combined 59-14. You have our attention. (Up two spots.)
4. Homestead (2-0): The Spartans are our other 2-0 SAC team, but their first two games haven’t featured a blockbuster matchup like North Side-Snider or Snider-Carroll. The schedule will continue to build strength with a matchup against Bishop Luers this week, with a brutal four-game stretch in view. (Down one spot.)
5. North Side (1-1): Everyone is always asking the Legends to prove they can win tough games, and coming from behind to beat Bishop Dwenger last week is the kind of evidence we were looking for. (Not ranked last week.)
Class 3A/4A
1. Norwell (2-0): The Knights have now given up one touchdown in two weeks, and seven players combined for 211 rushing yards against Heritage. (No change.)
2. Leo (1-1): The Lions fell into a 9-0 hole but came back to nab at win at Angola last week. Is that going to be enough to kick off a Lions run this season? (Up two.)
3. East Noble (1-1): The good news is that the Knights were up 14-13 on Class 4A No. 6 NorthWood in the third quarter. The bad news is that the Panthers ended the game on a 22-0 run. (Down one.)
4. New Haven (1-1): The Bulldogs kept it close against Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook and will open their NE8 slate at DeKalb. (Down one.)
5. Angola (1-1): The Hornets jumped out to a lead over Leo and kept it close. (Unranked last week.)
Class 1A/2A
1. Adams Central (2-0): The Flying Jets rebounded from a lackluster first half to beat Eastside last week in a clash of small-school powers. (No change.)
2. Eastside (1-1): The Blazers built a 14-3 lead over the Jets and then gave up two second-half leads. But there’s no reason to panic: The last time Eastside lost to Adams Central, they went 10-3 and reached the regional final. (No change.)
3. Bishop Luers (1-1): Don’t write off the Knights just yet – Charlie Stanski threw for 193 yards and three TDs in a 38-15 win over Wayne. (Up one.)
4. South Adams (2-0): Another week, another commanding win, this time a 41-7 victory over Bellmont. (Down one.)
5. Churubusco (1-1): Busco quarterback Riley Buroff threw for two touchdowns and had two interceptions on defense in last week’s victory over Lakeland. (No change.)