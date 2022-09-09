Carroll at Northrop: Wins over Snider and North Side have shown Carroll is the most complete team in the conference so far. Winner: Carroll
Bishop Dwenger at Homestead: The Spartans lead the conference with 35 points per game, and they’re averaging 388.6 yards of offense. Winner: Homestead
Bishop Luers at Concordia: The Knights kept it close against Homestead last week while the Cadets lost 31-7 in Week 2. Winner: Bishop Luers
Snider at South Side: Snider is the best team the 0-3 Archers have faced so far this season. Winner: Snider
Wayne at North Side: Wayne picked up its first win and showed flashes of brilliance last week, but the Legends have big-play potential, too. Winner: North Side
DeKalb at East Noble: The Knights escaped with a win last week – they’re hoping they won’t need an escape this time. Winner: East Noble
Huntington North at Columbia City: Huntington North battled East Noble to the end, while Columbia City opened its NE8 schedule with a 49-0 win over Bellmont. Winner: Columbia City
Leo at New Haven: Leo struggled offensively against Norwell last week while New Haven’s Donovan Williams is throwing for 157 yards a game, 84 of those to Mylan Graham. Winner: New Haven
Norwell at Bellmont: The Knights are on a roll, and Bellmont is struggling. Winner: Norwell
Jay County at Adams Central: The Patriots are 2-1, but those wins have come over Blackford and Southern Wells. Winner: Adams Central
South Adams at Heritage: Bluffton gave South Adams a run for its money last week, but that Starfires offense is still clicking. Winner: South Adams
Southern Wells at Carroll (Flora): The Cougars are 3-0, and Southern Wells has yet to score more than a touchdown in a game this season. Winner: Carroll
Woodlan at Bluffton: The Tigers couldn’t keep up with the Starfires, but scoring 35 against South Adams shouldn’t be overlooked. Winner: Bluffton
Central Noble at Prairie Heights: Both teams have struggled so far this season, but the Panthers were shut out 46-0 by Lakeland last week. Winner: Central Noble
Churubusco at Eastside: The Blazers are on a two-game slide, and this game will be a huge one in the NECC small school standings. Winner: Eastside
Fremont at Erie Mason (Mich.): A second straight out-of-state opponent for Fremont. Winner: Erie Mason
Lakeland at Garrett: Garrett is 0-3 while Lakeland’s lone win came over Prairie Heights. Winner: Garrett
West Noble at Angola: The Chargers are 3-0, but Angola’s two losses have come by a combined nine points. Winner: Angola
Warsaw at Concord: The Tigers easily handled Michigan City and Chesterton and barely slowed down as they drove past Plymouth. Winner: Warsaw
Wawasee at Plymouth: It’s a battle of 0-3 teams. The Warriors have at least scored more than one touchdown this season. Winner: Wawasee
Maconaquah at Whitko: It’s going from bad to worse for the Wildcats, who lost 70-0 last week. Winner: Whitko
Last week: 17-4;
Overall: 51-12