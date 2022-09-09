Believe it or not, we’re already in the middle third of the high school football season. The contours of the SAC race are beginning to take shape, while there is still plenty to learn about many of the NE8 and Class 4A teams.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Carroll (3-0): The Chargers are pretty comfortably atop these rankings as they’ve already beaten SAC contenders Snider and North Side and are outscoring opponents 98-44, ahead of all SAC teams but Homestead. (No change from last week.)
2. Snider (2-1): The Panthers earned their first commanding win of the season last week with a 42-0 drubbing of Concordia last Friday. (No change.)
3. Warsaw (3-0): The Tigers achieved one of the widest margins of victory in school history last week with a 70-0 win over Plymouth. (No change.)
4. Homestead (3-0): The Spartans beat Bishop Luers 24-16 last week to remain undefeated, but the schedule will continue to become more difficult as they face Bishop Dwenger tonight. (No change.)
5. North Side (1-2): Bishop Dwenger may stand above the Legends in the SAC standings, but given North Side’s punishing early-season schedule and head-to-head win over the Saints, they have to take the fifth spot this week. (No change.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. Norwell (3-0): The Knights had four – count ’em, four – interceptions in a 27-0 shutout of Leo on Friday. Norwell is the only remaining undefeated team in the NE8. (No change.)
2. New Haven (2-1): So who’s the second-best team in the NE8? We’ll need the next six weeks to be sure, but New Haven has an argument with 306 yards of offense per game and a total of one touchdown allowed in wins over Marion and DeKalb. (Up two spots.)
3. East Noble (2-1): The Knights pulled out a 27-26 win over Huntington North last week, but it’s hard to know what to think about a team that has a loss to a strong NorthWood team and a win over struggling Plymouth. (No change.)
4. Columbia City (2-1): The Eagles opened their NE8 slate with a 49-0 win over Bellmont and are averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game. (Unranked last week.)
5. West Noble (3-0): The Chargers are one of just two undefeated teams in the NECC (the other is Fairfield) after an OT win against Eastside. (Unranked last week.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (3-0): Covenant Christian may not be as good this year as during its 2020 state title season, but it’s another strong data point for a Jets team with a commanding win over 3A Garrett and Eastside. (No change.)
2. Bishop Luers (1-2): The Knights kept it close in a 24-16 loss to Homestead last week. (Up one spot.)
3. South Adams (3-0): Bluffton gave the Starfires a run for it last week, but Maverick Summersett scored five touchdowns in the 50-35 victory, tying the school record for TDs in a game and points scored (30). (Up one spot.)
4. Eastside (1-2): A one-point OT loss to West Noble was the second of the year for the Blazers. But losses to Adams Central and West Noble are hardly embarrassing, and the last time Eastside lost to those teams to start the season 1-2? That was 2019, when the Blazers won their first sectional title. (Down two spots.)
5. Churubusco (2-1): The Eagles shut out Garrett last week, and this week they face off against Eastside in a game that could decide the NECC small school title (and who should take precedence in this ranking.) (No change.)