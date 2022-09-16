Today is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing nights of the season, as the four teams atop the SAC standings all play each other, East Noble travels to Leo to try to solidify its spot as the NE8 team with the second-best resume, and Class A No. 2 Adams Central travels to Heritage, which upset South Adams last week.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Carroll (4-0): The lone 4-0 team in the SAC earned its first shutout of the season with a 38-0 win over Northrop last week. The Chargers are giving up just 11 points per game, making them the stingiest defense in the SAC. (No change from last week.)
2. Snider (3-1): The Panthers have beaten Concordia and South Side by identical 42-0 scores in the last two weeks. They’ll face Homestead, another of the three teams tied for second at 3-1 in the SAC, this week. (No change.)
3. Warsaw (4-0): The Tigers defense has scored three touchdowns (two interceptions and a fumble returned for a touchdown) and given up just two scores to opponents through four games. (No change.)
4. North Side (2-2): Jontae Lambert had 20 carries for 231 yards – his third 100-yard game of the year – and two touchdowns in last week’s 45-16 win over Wayne. (Up one spot.)
5. Bishop Dwenger (3-1): A last-minute interception by Max Carey gave the Saints a win over Homestead and kept them in the running for an SAC title. But the road doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Carroll this week. (Unranked last week.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. Norwell (4-0): The Knights kept their perfect season rolling with a 48-0 win over Bellmont last week. The defense hasn’t allowed a point since the 22-7 over Mississinewa in Week 1. (No change.)
2. East Noble (3-1): The Knights survived a scare from Huntington North in Week 3 and then won a shootout with DeKalb last week to move to 2-0 in the NE8. Will they be able to outgun Leo this week? (Up one spot.)
3. Columbia City (3-1): One of three NE8 teams that remain 2-0, the Eagles have outscored Bellmont and Huntington North by a combined 90-0 in the last two weeks. (Up one spot.)
4. Leo (2-2): The Lions got off to a rough start in conference play with a 27-0 loss to Norwell, but Leo fans are hoping that 325 rushing yards in a 28-12 win over New Haven has gotten the team back on track. (Unranked last week.)
5. New Haven (2-2): Tre Bates is averaging 89.5 rushing yards and Mylan Graham 111.5 receiving yards a game. (Down three spots.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (4-0): After beating Jay County 48-7 in Week 4, the Flying Jets have scored 42 points or more in three games. Adams Central is averaging 289 rushing yards per game and 8.6 yards per carry. (No change.)
2. Bishop Luers (2-2): The Knights had no trouble handling Concordia, winning 41-14 last week after jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first two minutes. (No change.)
3. Eastside (2-2): After a close loss to Adams Central and an OT defeat at West Noble, the Blazers got back in the winner’s column with a 28-6 victory over Churubusco. Carsen Jacobs and Briar Munsey are each averaging 113.5 rushing yards per game. (Up one spot.)
4. South Adams (3-1): The Starfires suffered their first ACAC loss to anyone other than Adams Central last week. (Down one spot.)
5. Churubusco (2-2): The Eagles fell to 0-1 in the NECC small school division in a 28-6 loss to Eastside, but more favorable matchups against Prairie Heights and Fremont are on deck. (No change.)