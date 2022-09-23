We’re just over halfway through the regular season, and tonight’s games might be the first of the season to be played in what actually feels like fall weather.
The game of the night might be in Kendallville, where East Noble will try to knock Norwell from atop the NE8 standings and remain in the running for a conference title. Down in Berne, South Adams will host arch-rival and ACAC leader Adams Central.
Here’s how some of the top teams in the area stack up after five games:
Class 5A and 6A
1. Carroll (5-0): Chargers’ sophomore quarterback Jimmy Sullivan is completing 64.2% of his passes, sophomore running back (Nathan Starks) is averaging 80.6 rushing yards, and the defense has pitched two straight shutouts. If anyone is rolling right now, it’s Carroll. (No change from last week.)
2. Snider (4-1): The only blemish on the Panthers’ record right now is a 28-21 loss to Carroll. Snider is averaging 170.4 rushing yards and has scored at least 42 points in each of their last three games. (No change.)
3. North Side (3-2): The Legends’ passing game is averaging 185.4 yards, they’re picking up 242.8 yards per game on the ground, and the defense has given up 16 points in each of their last two contests. Things really might be shaping up well after early losses to Snider and Carroll. (Up one spot.)
4. Warsaw (4-1): The Tigers were humbled for the first time in a 42-21 loss to NorthWood last week. Warsaw still ran for 242 yards, but 37 passing yards was not enough to keep up with the Panthers. Is that a serious warning sign for the Tigers, or just an indication of how good NorthWood is? (Down one spot.)
5. Bishop Dwenger (3-2): The Saints deserve to remain ahead of Homestead based on their head-to-head win, but they haven’t scored in six straight quarters, and moving the ball became even harder after quarterback Sam Campbell went down with injury just before halftime last week. (No change.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. Norwell (5-0): Maybe the Knights are on as much of a roll as Carroll. Norwell hung 59 points on New Haven last week, the most the Knights have scored in a game since beating West Noble 67-13 in the 2007 sectional opener. (No change.)
2. Leo (3-2): What a difference two weeks makes. Back-to-back wins over New Haven and East Noble has the Lions in a tie for third in the conference, and as Kokomo is now 5-0 and Norwell just scored 59 points on New Haven, those losses don’t look quite so bad, either. (Up two spots.)
3. Columbia City (4-1): The Eagles are also undefeated in the NE8 and have allowed just one touchdown to a conference opponent. Thy are rushing for 274.0 yards a game and have scored at least 40 points in their first three conference games. (No change.)
4. East Noble (3-2): The Knights are also tied for third in the NE8 with a 2-1 record, and Tyson Reinbold and Dylan Krehl have combined for 874 rushing yards. An upset win over Norwell tonight could thrust them back into the title race. (Down two spots.)
5. Wayne (2-3): The record may not be pretty, and the defense is giving up 32 points a game. But Lamarion Nelson is the third-leading rusher in the state, and there’s a reason the Generals won two sectional games last season after going 2-7 in the regular season. (Not ranked last week.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (5-0): The Flying Jets beat their first two conference opponents – including a much-improved Heritage team – by a combined 90-14. Maybe they’re on as big a roll as anyone in the area. (No change.)
2. Bishop Luers (2-3): Charlie Stanski is throwing for an average of 211.8 yards a game, 87.2 of those to Nick Thompson. That isn’t always enough to get a win in the SAC, but that should come in very useful against other Class 2A teams in the postseason. (No change.)
3. Eastside (3-2): Since a 4-point loss to the Jets and an overtime loss to West Noble, the Blazers have soundly beaten Churubusco and Garrett. (No change.)
4. South Adams (4-1): The Starfires bounced back from a one-point loss to Heritage with a 35-19 win over Monroe Central. (No change.)
5. Churubusco (3-2): After beating Prairie Heights 42-0 last week, the Eagles have shut out two of their three NECC opponents. (No change.)