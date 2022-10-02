Carroll’s 52-10 win at Homestead on Friday night is the Chargers’ largest margin over victory over their biggest rival since a 49-7 win over the Spartans in the 2013 sectional opener.
The Spartans finished with 12 first downs, against Carroll’s 26. The Spartans converted on five of 12 third downs, while Carroll was nine for 12 (the Chargers also had a fourth down conversion, while the Spartans turned the ball over on downs the one time they opted to go for it.)
“The coaches had a great game plan for us. We just had to stop their guys and we let the rest fall into place,” said Carroll linebacker Solomon Oduma. “The mission was to know who their guys are and make sure we have eyes on them at all times on the field.”
Now 7-0, the Chargers are alone atop the SAC (they essentially hold a two-game lead over Snider, which is 6-1 but lost to Carroll head-to-head). Their final two games of the regular season are against 3-4 Concordia and 2-5 Wayne. Another win guarantees Carroll its first outright SAC title since joining the conference in 2015, and two wins would give the Chargers their first perfect regular season since 2014, when they were a part of the Northeast Hoosier conference.
Saints’ offensive line took over
At halftime of Bishop Dwenger’s 17-12 win over Bishop Luers on Friday at Luers Field, Saints coach Jason Garrett told his offensive linemen the game was in their hands.
“It’s about you,” Garrett said of his message to the offensive front. “We have to be able to run the ball.”
Dwenger’s ground game didn’t kick into gear immediately – its first two drives of the second half ended in a lost fumble on a botched handoff and a punt – but in the game’s biggest moments, the Saints ran the ball and Luers was powerless to stop them.
The turning point came late in the third quarter, when the Saints converted a fourth-and-2 play near midfield with a 6-yard run from Tobias Tippmann. Dwenger’s next 15 offensive snaps, spanning two drives, were run plays, including a go-ahead 9-yard touchdown rush for Tippmann. On those 15 plays, the visitors picked up 6.7 yards per carry, ensuring Luers had limited opportunities for a winning score in the fourth quarter.
Tippmann made sure to give all five Saints offensive linemen – Wyatt Tippmann, John Paul Henry, Ashton Skarie, Nate Reith and Elijah Douge – a shoutout by name when discussing the Dwenger ground attack and insisted the win would not have been possible without them.
“They took over,” the running back said.