Welcome to SAC Rivalry Week! This year’s rivalry matchups may not have much of an effect on the conference standings as none of the games feature two teams with winning records, but it should still make for an exciting Friday night.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Carroll (6-0): The Chargers barely needed to break a sweat in last week’s 58-6 win over South Side. (No change from last week.)
2. Snider (5-1): Last week, the Panthers scored 49 points on Wayne and held Lamarion Nelson to 98 yards rushing. (No change.)
3. North Side (4-2): The Legends have won three straight after their shootout victory over Homestead. They ran for 305 yards against the Spartans, and Jontae Lambert has 1,242 rushing yards, which ranks third in Indiana and 20th in the country. (No change.)
4. Bishop Dwenger (4-2): Will last week’s win over Concordia – in which the Saints scored 41 points after being held scoreless for six straight quarters – prove to be the get-right game the Saints needed? (Up one spot.)
5. Homestead (3-3): This middle stretch of the season has been brutal for the Spartans, who went from 3-0 to 3-3. But rivalry games – particularly those as fierce as Homestead-Carroll – can be unpredictable, and the schedule lightens again with Wayne and South Side in the final two weeks. (Not ranked last week.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. Norwell (6-0): The Knights flattened perennial contender East Noble 45-0 last week, and lead the state in scoring defense (giving up 2.33 points per game, ahead of second-place Hanover Central by two points) and are fifth in average margin of victory at 38.17 points. (No change.)
2. Leo (4-2): The Lions have won three straight, scoring an average of 31 points in those contests. And opening the season 1-2 looks much better now that their opponents in those three games are a combined 16-2. (No change.)
3. Columbia City (5-1): Yes, the Eagles are working their way from the bottom of the NE8 standings and finish with back-to-back meetings with Leo and Norwell. Still, Columbia City is scoring 45.25 points per game against conference opponents and giving up just a touchdown a game (that average drops to 3.5 points against conference opponents). At some point, the wins are too dominant to write off. (No change.)
4. Angola (4-2): The Hornets are another team that has won three in a row after starting 1-2, and they are well in control of the NECC Big School Division. (Not ranked last week.)
5. West Noble (5-1): Let’s give some recognition to the NECC Chargers, who have won two straight and boast an overtime win over Eastside. West Noble has scored at least 28 points in all five wins. (Not ranked last week.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (6-0): The Flying Jets beat their biggest rival (4-2 South Adams) 49-20 last week – and coach Michael Mosser still thought they had a lot of room for improvement. It doesn’t look like anyone will give the Jets much of a run for their money. (No change.)
2. Bishop Luers (3-3): A decisive win over Northrop last week puts the Knights right in the middle of the SAC standings – impressive for the smallest school in the conference. (No change.)
3. Eastside (4-2): The Blazers are yet another team that has rebounded by winning three straight after a 1-2 start. They are now rushing for 309 yards per game. (No change.)
4. Churubusco (4-2): The Eagles have won their last two games by a combined 86-0, although that has come against Prairie Heights and Fremont. Churubusco is averaging nearly 100 yards through the air and 240.5 more on the ground. (Up one.)
5. South Adams (4-2): The Starfires suffered their second loss of the season against Adams Central last week, but that remains the closest game the Jets have played since a one-score win over Eastside. A Week 3 win over Bluffton keeps South Adams at No. 5. (Down one.)