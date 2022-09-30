Carroll at Homestead: Rivalry games are unpredictable, but this will be the toughest game yet in Homestead’s mid-season gauntlet. Winner: Carroll
Bishop Dwenger at Bishop Luers: The most intriguing rivalry week game on the docket. Can Saints sophomore QB Braxton Bermes do enough to keep up with Charlie Stanski? Winner: Bishop Dwenger
Northrop at Snider: This is not the year the Bruins break Snider’s decades-long winning streak. Winner: Snider
South Side at North Side: The Legends are clearly in the top third of the SAC and gaining strength, while the Archers are the league’s only winless team. Winner: North Side
Wayne at Concordia: In what should be another close matchup, these two teams are almost identical in total offense. Will this be a Lamarion Nelson show or an Ajani Washington show? Winner: Wayne
Bellmont at New Haven: The Bulldogs have lost three in a row, but I’ll take that over eight straight for the Braves. Winner: New Haven
Columbia City at East Noble: The young Knights have lost two straight, while the Eagles have scored at least 41 points on each NE8 opponent. Winner: Columbia City
DeKalb at Norwell: The Knights have barely been challenged so far and it’s unlikely the 2-4 Barons are the first to do so. Winner: Norwell
Huntington North at Leo: The Lions seem to have figured it out, winning three in a row and scoring at least 28 points in all three. Winner: Leo
Culver Academy at Woodlan: The Eagles are 1-5, and perhaps more worryingly, haven’t scored more than 14 points in any of those losses. Winner: Woodlan
Heritage at Bluffton: The Patriots have that big win over South Adams, but Bluffton has surrendered just 13 points in the last three weeks combined. Winner: Bluffton
South Adams at Jay County: These are not the Starfire world-beaters of 2019 or 2020, but they’re still well ahead of the Patriots. Winner: South Adams
Southern Wells at Adams Central: The No. 2 team in Class A vs. a team that has been outscored 34-258 this season. Winner: Adams Central
Angola vs. Mishawaka Marian: The Knights are 2-4, but those losses have been to the likes of Class 5A No. 1 Mishawaka, Class 4A No. 6 New Prairie and 6A No. 10 Penn. Winner: Mishawaka Marian
Central Noble at Churubusco: The Eagles are averaging 37 points in wins. Winner: Churubusco
Fremont at Eastside: That 2-0 start seems like a long time ago for 2-4 Fremont. Winner: Eastside
Garrett at Fairfield: The Falcons lost the last two games, but they should be able to get right against winless Garrett. Winner: Fairfield
West Noble at Lakeland: Lakeland has proven me wrong repeatedly this year. They’ll have to do it again to win today. Winner: West Noble
Warsaw at Wawasee: The Tigers have fallen in each of the last two weeks, but facing the Warriors should allow them to get back on track. Winner: Warsaw
Whitko at Manchester: Both of these teams are 0-6, but the Squires have at least been able to score, while Whitko has managed just 14 points all season.
Last Week: 18-3, Season: 104-21