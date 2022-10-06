Concordia at Carroll: The Chargers can clinch their first outright SAC title with a win over the Cadets, who they beat 69-7 last year. Winner: Carroll
Bishop Luers at South Side: The Archers are still looking for the first win over the season, but they probably won't get it against the Knights, who have gotten the job done against the bottom of the SAC. Winner: Bishop Luers
North Side at Northrop: The Legends have scored at least 40 points and won in each of their last five games. No reason to think that streak stops here. Winner: North Side
Snider at Bishop Dwenger: The Panthers are averaging 46 points over their last five games. The Saints may slow down that offense a bit, but will it be enough to repeat last year's sectional victory? Winner: Snider
Homestead at Wayne: The Spartans certainly can move the ball, just not consistently against a defense like Carroll's. Wayne's defense has given up the second-most points in the SAC. Winner: Homestead.
Bellmont at DeKalb: The Barons can score, but their defense has been a liability. The Braves have scored just two touchdowns all year while giving up almost as many points. Winner: DeKalb
East Noble at New Haven: Bulldogs receiver Mylan Graham is averaging 124.9 receiving yards per game, but that hasn't translated to many wins in recent weeks. Winner: East Noble
Leo at Columbia City: An Eagles win sets up a de facto NE8 championship next week, a Lions win keeps them in the hunt. Winner: Columbia City
Norwell at Huntington North: The Vikings gave East Noble a scare earlier this season, but the Norwell Knights are undefeated and haven't wobbled once this season. Winner: Norwell
Bluffton at Adams Central: The Tigers can finish the regular season with a winning record, but their best bet to pick up another win will be next week against Lakeland. Winner: Adams Central
Southern Wells at Heritage: The Patriots have beaten the likes of South Adams and Bluffton, while the Raiders have suffered running-clock losses in each ACAC game so far this season. Winner: Heritage
Woodlan at South Adams: The Warriors have won three in a row, but South Adams has only been held under 27 points once, by Adams Central. Winner: South Adams
Angola at Garrett: The Railroaders picked up their first win of the season last week. Getting another to keep Angola from the NECC Big Division leader seems like a long shot. Winner: Angola
Churubusco at West Noble: The Eagles are averaging 256.6 rushing yards per game and the Chargers 230.9. Winner: Churubusco
Eastside at Central Noble: The Blazers are on the verge of clinching the NECC Small Schools Division, while Central Noble is 2-5 and has lost two straight. Winner: Eastside
Prairie Heights at Fremont: The Eagles have lost five straight, but the season has been even sorrier so far for 1-6 Prairie Heights. Winner: Fremont
Goshen at Warsaw: The Tigers are 5-0 against losing teams, and Goshen is 2-5. Winner: Warsaw
Wawasee at NorthWood: The Panthers are 7-0 and have no reason to slow down against the Warriors. Winner: NorthWood
Southwood at Whitko: The Wildcats scored a season-high 12 points against Manchester last week. That won't be enough to get past 5-2 Southwood. Winner: Southwood
Last Week: 16-4, 120-25 overall