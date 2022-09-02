Entering Friday night, Eastside hadn’t lost to a Northeast Corner Conference opponent since a Week 3 defeat to West Noble in 2019. On Friday in Ligonier, the Chargers halted the Blazers’ 14-game win streak against league foes, claiming a 28-27 overtime victory.
Drew Yates ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as West Noble improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2019 and just the 10th time in school history, overcoming a 32-carry, 142-yard rushing effort from quarterback Carsen Jacobs of Eastside (1-2).
SNIDER 42, CONCORDIA 0: At Spuller Stadium, Langston Leavell rushed for two touchdowns in the first seven minutes as the Panthers (2-1, 2-1 SAC) led 26-0 after a quarter over the Cadets (1-2, 1-2 SAC).
WAYNE 31, NORTHROP 14: At Wayne, Lamarion Nelson’s monster night (33 rushes, 208 yards, two touchdowns) gave the Generals (1-2, 1-2 SAC) their first win. Keone Bates was 11-of-19 passing for 130 yards for the Bruins (1-2, 1-2).
BISHOP DWENGER 42, SOUTH SIDE 18: At Shields Field, Carter Minix returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the first half for the Saints (2-1, 2-1 SAC). The Archers (0-3, 0-3) finished 21-of-34 passing with two touchdowns.
HOMESTEAD 24, BISHOP LUERS 16: At Luersfield, the Spartans (3-0, 3-0 SAC) stayed perfect in league play despite trailing 13-10 at the half to the Knights (1-2, 1-2 SAC).
EAST NOBLE 27, HUNTINGTON NORTH 26: In Huntington, Michael Mosley’s 5-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left lifted the Knights (2-1, 1-0 NE8). The Vikings (1-2, 0-1) are 0-8 all time against East Noble.
ADAMS CENTRAL 42, COVENANT CHRISTIAN 19: In Upland, the Class A No. 2 Flying Jets (3-0) led 21-0 at halftime at Taylor University.
SOUTH ADAMS 50, BLUFFTON 35: In Berne, the Starfires (3-0, 1-0 ACAC) led 36-6 at halftime before the Tigers (1-2, 0-1) rallied for 23 third-quarter points. Maverick Summersett rushed 15 times for 106 yards and five touchdowns for South Adams.
Bluffton’s Anthony Cruz ran for 221 yards and a score.
CHURUBUSCO 21, GARRETT 0: In Churubusco, the Eagles (2-1) led just 2-0 at halftime before Wyatt Marks and Riley Buroff rushing touchdowns gave the hosts control in the NECC interdivisional contest.
NORTH CENTRAL (OH.) 38. FREMONT 8: In Fremont, the Eagles of Pioneer, Ohio, denied the host Eagles (2-1) their first 3-0 start since 1987.
WARSAW 70, PLYMOUTH 0: In Warsaw, the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 NLC) handed the Rockies their biggest margin of defeat since a 94-0 loss at Huntington on Nov. 8, 1940, and their third-most lopsided loss in the history of a program dating to 1924. Isaac Beam (fumble return) and Theo Katris (interception return) scored second-quarter defensive touchdowns for Warsaw.
GOSHEN 28, WAWASEE 18: In Syracuse, the WarHawk Trophy went to the Redhawks for just the fourth time in the last 13 seasons. Cameron Zimmerman rushed for two touchdowns for the Warriors (0-3, 0-1 NLC).