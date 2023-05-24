A few minutes after Homestead sophomore Macy Parker won at No. 1 singles to clinch a 3-2 victory over Concordia at Carroll on Wednesday afternoon, the Spartans had a request for their coach.
The newly crowned regional champions wanted to re-create a photo from last year, with the team sitting stony-faced next to their new trophy while coach Michael Hower leapt gleefully behind them.
Re-creating celebrations – that’s one of the privileges of winning three straight titles, as Homestead has.
But Wednesday’s championship match was the closest in the current winning streak.
“People always say, it’s hard to beat someone three times,” Hower said. “This is the third time we’ve played (the Cadets), and each time it’s gotten closer. And that’s a credit to Concordia, they’re so well coached and they put it all out there tonight.”
Homestead’s No. 1 doubles team of Kendal Frey and Rhegan Zitlaw quickly earned a point for the Spartans, beating Concordia’s Anna Pennekamp and Mallory Bean 6-2, 6-2, and soon after Concordia’s Emma Jansing wrapped up a 6-4, 6-1, victory over Caroline Stock at No. 3 singles to tie the match.
The teams remained tied after the next two matches wrapped up: Homestead’s Layla Kelly beat Ruth Dolde 6-3, 6-3, at No. 2 singles, and Concordia’s Cameryn McConkey and Katie Jones beat Homestead’s Grace Hansen and Elaina Schilt 6-3, 7-5, at No. 2 doubles.
That meant all eyes turned to the No. 1 singles court, where Parker was talking on Concordia’s Lauren Harris. Parker had won the first set in a tie-break, and was trailing 4-3 in the second set.
But with all the pressure on, Parker was able to win two straight games and then prevail 7-6 (3), 6-4. Parker said it was the first time her match had been the clinching match.
“I had a lot of support, and I think a lot of it was confidence, I gained a lot of confidence in the middle of my second set,” Parker said. “It was crazy. It was great to have everyone behind me and rush the court, it was an amazing feeling.”
The Spartans advance to the semistate, where they will play host to the winner of the Marion Regional on Saturday.
In the individual state tournament, which also continued Wednesday at Carroll, Leo’s Molli Runestad and Grace Keener beat Bishop Dwenger’s Victoria Rodenbeck and Jessica Brust 6-1, 6-3, to move on in the doubles draw. Runestad and Keener (16-0, 4-0 in state tournament) will next play Norwell’s Annabelle Johnson and Macy Felger (18-2, 3-0) at Carroll today.
The final match to conclude was the singles tournament match, as Carroll’s Jana Beier needed three sets to beat Bellmont’s Olivia Selking, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Culver Academies Regional
Warsaw’s season came to an end Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to Culver Academies on the Eagles’ home courts. Four of the five matches went to third sets.
Warsaw won at No. 3 singles, where Emma VanPuffelen beat Sadie Barrett 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, and at No. 1 doubles, where Avery Landwerlen and Clara Porter beat Annabelle Curtis and Charlotte Lemeiux 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
Warsaw’s Addie Lind fell to Culver Academies’ Quinn Vasquez 6-7 (7-3), 6-4, 6-2, at No. 1 singles; Abby Nicholas fell to Gilii Devilliers 6-2, 0-6, 6-0, at No. 2 singles; and at No. 2 doubles Kate Nyan and Paulina Tavarez beat Claire Reichenbach and Lucy Ray 6-3, 6-4.