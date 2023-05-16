MONROEVILLE – Woodlan’s Austin Gaff snared the pop-up to third and leaped into the air as it settled into her glove. In the next instant, her Warriors teammates rushed to meet her in celebration.
The Woodlan Warriors had won the Allen County Athletic Conference softball championship.
It was fitting that Gaff secured the final out of Woodlan’s 8-4 road victory in a winner-take-all conference finale against defending ACAC champion Heritage. The Warriors’ cleanup hitter hit a towering home run and drove in four runs in all, part of a Woodlan attack that pounded 10 hits while Abby Horn pitched a complete game.
That it came against Heritage (13-7), the ACAC’s other East Allen County School, made it all the sweeter. The teams came into the afternoon tied atop the league standings at 4-1.
“It felt great, we’ve had a very big rivalry with them, and it just feels so good to finally beat them,” Gaff said. “I’m very excited, we’ve been hoping and praying all day we were going to win and we finally did it.”
Woodlan (15-3) won its eighth straight game, none bigger than Tuesday’s triumph, which permitted seniors Gaff, Abby Cowan, Avah Smith and Briana Roney to grab the championship plaque and hoist it high in the air while their teammates crowded around.
“We got a great group of seniors this year and we wanted this bad for them from the beginning,” said Woodlan coach Dennis Wiesehan, whose post-game comments were interrupted by his team pouring a bucket of water on him in celebration. “The conference is always real competitive, so we’re glad to come out on top.”
The Warriors jumped on top early. Sophomores Alyssa Harvey and Jade Lichty singled to left to open the game and moved into scoring position on a fly ball. Gaff then drove them in with a line drive to left for a 2-0 lead.
“My mindset was just, ‘Don’t freak out,’ ” Gaff said. “We’d faced (Heritage pitcher Danica Fuller) before and I was just trying to calm myself down. I was pretty calm at that point.”
Mya Jones drove in Gaff with another single, also to left, before the first inning was over.
Lichty had three hits and Harvey added a fourth-inning double. Both scored twice.
That fourth was the other big inning for Woodlan, which added four runs to its total on a two-run double to the left-center gap from Smith, who also had two hits, and a mammoth first-pitch two-run home run well over the left-field wall from Gaff, the fourth of the season for the future Saint Francis player.
The Patriots tried to climb back into the game late as Claire Bickel doubled down the left-field line to drive in two and Avi Washington added a solo homer to straightaway center, slicing the deficit to 8-4.
But Horn retired five of the final six hitters, getting Bickel to pop softly to Gaff to end the game and begin the championship festivities.
Horn ran her record to 7-0 and 16-2 for her career.
“She’s been a rock star in the circle this year,” Wiesehan said. “She shut out four of the six (conference) teams. … If you got hitters like we have and the defense that we got, you’ve got a chance at anything.”
That will also be Wiesehan’s message to his team heading into sectionals, where the Warriors will try to capture their first title since winning three in a row from 2010 to 2012. To do so, they may have go to through Class 3A power Leo (21-1).