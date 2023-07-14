If you walk with NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson during dismissal at his Hope Through Football youth camp, you will hear a constant refrain from some of the young campers:
“Mr. Rod, can I have your autograph?”
Woodson signed numerous bright-yellow camp shirts and footballs Thursday at his old stomping grounds at Snider.
“It’s kind of weird, I gave my first autograph at Purdue, and I was like, ‘You want my autograph? Why? Like, I’m just a sophomore in college,’ ” Woodson said. “Now, I’m blessed to be, as (longtime NFL defensive coach) Dick LeBeau would say, ‘A has-been and never was.’
“I don’t know that I’ve ever gotten used to it, but it’s always been a blessing for people to remember who I am.”
These days, campers are much too young to have witnessed Woodson’s athletic career, which ended in 2003 after 17 seasons in the NFL – nine as an All-Pro – and led to his induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. But the former Panther and Purdue Boilermaker, who most recently coached the Vegas Vipers of the XFL this spring, said it was invigorating to spend time with the kids who are just being introduced to the game of football.
“They’re so impressionable, especially the young ones,” Woodson said. “This year, we brought out for the first time kindergarten through second grade, and we let them stay until lunch. It’s like their introduction to football, so it’s kind of nice to see them learn and grow, love the game.”
Woodson said that one small girl, about 6 years old, insisted that she wanted to spend all day at the camp, so she was allowed to stay for the afternoon session as an “assistant.”
About 325 campers in kindergarten through eighth grade ran through football drills from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and the kids will spend the entire second day of camp playing flag football.
With more than 300 grade schoolers running around Snider’s campus, Woodson needs plenty of other coaches and volunteers on hand. This year, one of his fellow coaches is Trai Essex, an offensive guard who attended Harding and Northwestern and, like Woodson, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be officially inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame on Monday.
“The kids got after it. It was tiring, I’m going to take a good nap when this is over,” Essex joked as the campers were picked up by their parents. “It’s a full-circle moment. I was a participant in this camp growing up, and now on the back end, helping him out now that I’m retired, it feels amazing.
“I hadn’t been back home in a while, actually, and I had felt guilty because it has been two years since I moved to Atlanta. So to see some familiar faces and some familiar terrain, and help out some kids, that means the world.”
Essex said he does feel a kinship with the other Fort Wayne athletes who have made their way to the NFL.
“We are a tight-knit group. We’re a basketball state and a basketball city, so the football players, a lot of the time, play second fiddle,” Essex said. “When you’ve got a guy that achieved what Rod did, for a lot of us, he was a mentor. We looked up to him, and we’ve ended up having our own individual success.
“It brought us together, and it ended up putting football on the map – Fort Wayne is killing the game now.”