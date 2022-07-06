In Fort Wayne FC’s first season, the 11th match of the USL League Two schedule finished in a 2-2 draw at home.
In Fort Wayne FC’s second season, history repeated itself, as the club drew 2-2 Saturday – in the 11th game of the USL2 slate – against the South Bend Lions at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger.
Identical results, but wildly different campaigns. In the 2021 match, Fort Wayne drew against the Dayton Dutch Lions, a club that finished 0-13-1 with a minus-36 goal differential. While a win against South Bend would have placed FWFC in a better position to qualify for the postseason, defender Will Harris – one of five players to suit up for Fort Wayne FC in both seasons – explained that he and his teammates remain energized headed into the final three games of the season, starting tonight at home against Toledo Villa FC.
“I think everyone can see that we’re in a better spot right now,” Harris said. “Obviously last year the tie to Dayton was disappointing, and this year tying 2-2 to South Bend, who are arguably one of the best teams in the league, it just goes to show the team’s progress the last year. We are still pushing for a playoff spot and we’re going in confident.”
That confidence stems from battling the top two Valley Division clubs to draws the last two matches in South Bend and Kings Hammer FC – both clubs with 23 points on matching 7-2-2 records. Currently, the Lions hold a tiebreaker with a superior goal differential (plus-16 to plus-14).
Fort Wayne (6-3-2, 20 points) needs to make up three points in the final three matches to overtake one of the two divisional frontrunners. While the club can’t control whether South Bend or Kings Hammer does slip down the stretch, head coach Mike Avery loves the attitude and approach his players took out of Saturday’s match and into training early this week.
“The guys are in a really great place,” Avery said. “We’re very much looking forward to the last three games. They’re not looking forward to the end of the season, they’re looking forward to keeping the season alive. We’re excited to get another chance to get out and keep playing. We’ll keep playing as long as they’ll let us.”
Throughout Avery’s almost two full seasons as head coach, he’s spoken at length about the club’s long-term outlook. Improving the club’s win total from one to six in a year’s time, with three opportunities still available to increase that total this year, provide a concrete example of the club’s upward trajectory.
While the coach continues to stress the endeavor as a years-long effort, the improvement from the first year to the second isn’t hard to see.
“I’m very pleased with where we’re going,” Avery said. “It’s a positive step forward. We weren’t trying to just have a flash in the pan, so it takes time and it’s a process. As a step in the process, I think it’s been a really good one.”
With plenty still at stake this season – including the chance at playing in the postseason – Motivation to stay positive isn’t hard to find either.
“I’ve said all season to the guys, I treat every game as if it’s a cup final,” Harris said. “In such a short season you need a lot of confidence going into every game, you have to keep that momentum going. That’s the mentality we have to have going into the last three games.”