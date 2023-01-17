The Homestead boys basketball team led by 11 after one quarter and held on Tuesday to knock off Columbia City 65-56.
Will Jamison scored 26 points for the Spartans (13-3), who beat the Eagles for the seventh straight time.
After falling behind 23-12 after eight minutes, Columbia City (9-6) trailed just 55-50 with 4:25 to go.
DEKALB 67, ANGOLA 54: In Angola, the Barons (2-10) trailed 20-6 after one quarter, closing to within four points by the end of the third before winning the fourth quarter 21-7 to notch their second win of the year. The Hornets (3-10) lost their fourth straight.
FISHERS 50, CARROLL 44: In Fishers, the host Tigers won a game postponed from the holiday break. Despite missing its best player in five-star sophomore Jalen Haralson, Fishers (8-8) led the Chargers (7-4) 26-14 at halftime.
ADAMS CENTRAL 80, SOUTHERN WELLS 38: In Poneto, the Flying Jets moved over .500 in ACAC play. The ACAC Tournament champion Adams Central (7-4, 2-1) led 30-9 at the first stop in knocking off the Raiders (3-7, 1-2) for the seventh time in a row.
Girls
BELLMONT 41, GARRETT 38: In Garrett, the Braves evened the series against the Railroaders over the past 10 years at 5-5 in narrow fashion. Bellmont (15-4) got the stop it needed in the game’s final moments, earning a victory despite 25 points from Bailey Kelham of Garrett (8-11).
BISHOP LUERS 50, LEO 46: In Leo-Cedarville, Annika Davis scored 11 points, including a 5-of-6 effort in the fourth quarter from the foul line, to lift the Knights (8-11) past the host Lions (10-9).
FAIRFIELD 51, CENTRAL NOBLE 23: In Albion, the Falcons (19-2, 8-0 NECC) seized control of the NECC regular-season race, handing the Cougars (19-2, 7-1) their second straight defeat after a 19-game win streak to open the season. Fairfield held Central Noble to just 15 points after the first quarter.
SOUTH SIDE 52, MARION 41: In Marion, three Archers scored in double figures, led by Justice Billingsley’s 28, as South Side (2-13) snapped a 12-game skid.
WAWASEE 54, WHITKO 41: In Syracuse, the Warriors won the second half 31-15 to take the non-conference tilt against their neighbors to the southeast. Olivia Horn and Kaydence Shepherd both scored 14 points for Wawasee (10-10). The Wildcats (7-10) dropped their seventh straight decision against the Warriors.
EASTSIDE 56, WEST NOBLE 37: In Ligonier, Grace Kreischer scored 28 points to keep the Blazers (14-6, 7-1 NECC) a game behind conference-leading Fairfield. Mackensy Mabie finished with 16 for the Chargers (3-16, 2-6).
SOUTH ADAMS 46, FORT RECOVERY (Ohio) 35: In Fort Recovery, Ohio, Peyton Pries moved her career point total to 995 for the Starfires (11-9).