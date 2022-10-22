MARION – In the middle of the New Haven Semistate cross country race on the Indiana Wesleyan campus Saturday, Homestead senior Elise Peckinpaugh was struggling.
But there was one thought that kept her going: If the Spartans were going to place as well as they knew they could – if they were going to claim the program's first semistate title, or even guarantee themselves a spot among the top six teams advancing to the state finals in Terre Haute next week – she knew all seven Spartans needed to do their part.
With that in mind, the senior pushed through, finishing eighth in 18:40.9.
"I was really happy, because I managed to pass two girls in the last mile," Peckinpaugh said. "It was really nice, hearing the parents cheer, 'Go Elise!' And then immediately after that, it was, 'Go Lauren! Go Cat!'"
Junior Lauren Saddington was 18th in 19:15.0 and freshman Caterina Perego was right behind, trailing her teammate by half a second. When they crossed the finish line, Homestead junior Addison Knoblauch was waiting for them, cheering from atop the awards podium where she had climbed for a better view of the final straightaway.
Knoblauch and Delta junior Nicki Southerland, the 2021 state runner-up, pulled away from the rest of the field almost immediately. Knoblauch led the way for much of the race, but Southerland shook off her last competitor and won in a course-record 17:05.6. Knoblauch took second place in 17:19.8.
"We wanted to get out nice and controlled and then give our best effort, because next week is the week that really matters," Knoblauch said. "Normally I go out a little bit faster than (Southerland) and she comes up and gets me at the end, so I expected to be ahead of her for a mile and then for her to go around me."
The final team standings were almost impossible to determine in the chaos of the finish line, so when the announcer, reading the final team standings from 20th to first, stated that the Penn girls had placed second with 90 points, the Homestead girls started shaking in silent celebration. The Spartans won their first semistate title with 79 points.
"It's emotional, I'm kind of speechless when I think about," Homestead coach Sara Wyss said. "It's such a great job. All throughout the season, they've stepped up when we needed. Whatever we needed, this group has been able to dig deep. I'm exceptionally proud of them."
Wyss said that Peckinpaugh, who is one of just two seniors in the championship lineup, had told all of her teammates that they would face a moment like she did, when they would be tempted to take their foot off the gas.
"(Peckinpaugh) kept telling them all week long, we will all have that point in the race, and we have to tell ourselves that we have to overcome that," Wyss said. "That's part of her leadership. She was able to overcome it, and she's instilling in these young kids – we have two freshmen and a sophomore – that never-give-up attitude. That's what it takes out here."
East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey finished third in 18:11.1, holding on to beat Penn's Mary Eubank by 0.6 of a second. Lindsey led her Knights to a fourth-place finish with 119 points and a return trip to the state finals. Carroll placed fifth with 125 points, paced by ninth-place Haile Schiffeneder in 18:47.7. Freshman Sarah Maple was seventh in 18:30.1 and led Concordia to a sixth-place finish with 142 points. Northrop finished eighth, but Bruins freshman Maren Wilson will advance to the state finals as an individual after placing 10th in 18:53.1. Blackhawk Christian freshman Hannah Suvar also punched a ticket to Terre Haute by placing 14th in 19:08.2.
Adams Central placed 13th, Norwell was 14th, Huntington North was 17th and South Side was 20th.
Westview's Noah Bontrager continued his fabulous freshman campaign by winning the boys race in 15:20.8. Mishawaka sophomore William Bauschke was second in 15:26.2, and the first local finisher was Leo senior Luke Shappell in fifth in 15:51.3. Angola junior Sam Yarnelle was 15th in 16:12.5, Northrop junior Conyer Wilson was 17th in 16:13.4 and Bishop Dwenger senior Pablo Sutter was 19th in 16:17.5. Shappell, Yarnelle and Wilson all qualified for the state meet as individuals, and Sutter was the first to miss the cut.
Fishers won the boys team title with 79 points. Concordia took fifth with 176 points and was the only local team to advance. The Cadets, who were led by Vaughn Hendrickson in 25th place in 16:24.7, have now qualified for the state finals in seven of the last eight years, including 2019, when they won a state title.
Carroll finished 10th in the boys standings, Angola was 12th, Leo 13th, West Noble 14th, Bellmont 17th, Norwell 18th and Bluffton 19th.
New Prairie Semistate: The Warsaw girls placed third with 144 points and the boys were fifth with 183 to send both to the state finals. Junior Josefina Rastrelli finished third in the girls race in 18:43.4. Senior Ryan Hoffert was the top boys placer for Warsaw, taking 25th place in 17:10.5.