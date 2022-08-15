Defending Class 3A girls soccer champion Homestead opens the season ranked No. 1 in the ISCA preseason poll. Leo opens the season ranked No. 6 in Class 2A and Bellmont is No. 16. Canterbury opens the season at No. 11 in Class A and Lakewood Park Christian is No. 19. 

3A Girls Soccer

Preseason Poll

1. Homestead

2. Hamilton Southeastern

3. Noblesville

4. Carmel

5. SB Saint Joseph

6. Castle

7. Center Grove

8. Zionsville

9. Cathedral

10. Evansville Reitz

11. Chesterton

12. North Central

13. Bloomington South

14. Penn

15. East Central

16. Columbus North

17. Fishers

18. Valparaiso

19. Brownsburg

20. Crown Point

2A Girls Soccer

Preseason Poll

1 Evansville Memorial

2. Chatard

3. Guerin Catholic

4. Mishawaka Marian

5. Brebeuf Jesuit

6. Leo

7. Mater Dei

8. Tri West

9. West Lafayette

10. Hanover Central

11. Hamilton Heights

12. Heritage Hills

13. Silver Creek

14. Jasper

15. South Dearborn

16. Bellmont

17. Western

18. Batesville

19. Lawrenceburg

20. Gibson Southern

1A Girls Soccer

Preseason Poll

1 Heritage Christian

2 Evansville Christian

3 Mater Dei

4 Andrean

5 Argos

6 Providence

7 Westview

8 Forest Park

9 Faith Christian

10 Tipton

11 FW Canterbury

12 Northeast Dubois

13 Cascade

14 Oldenburg

15 Switzerland County

16 Speedway

17 Covenant Christian Demotte

18 Boone Grove

19 Lakewood Park Christian

20 Southmont

