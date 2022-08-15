Defending Class 3A girls soccer champion Homestead opens the season ranked No. 1 in the ISCA preseason poll. Leo opens the season ranked No. 6 in Class 2A and Bellmont is No. 16. Canterbury opens the season at No. 11 in Class A and Lakewood Park Christian is No. 19.
3A Girls Soccer
Preseason Poll
1. Homestead
2. Hamilton Southeastern
3. Noblesville
4. Carmel
5. SB Saint Joseph
6. Castle
7. Center Grove
8. Zionsville
9. Cathedral
10. Evansville Reitz
11. Chesterton
12. North Central
13. Bloomington South
14. Penn
15. East Central
16. Columbus North
17. Fishers
18. Valparaiso
19. Brownsburg
20. Crown Point
2A Girls Soccer
Preseason Poll
1 Evansville Memorial
2. Chatard
3. Guerin Catholic
4. Mishawaka Marian
5. Brebeuf Jesuit
6. Leo
7. Mater Dei
8. Tri West
9. West Lafayette
10. Hanover Central
11. Hamilton Heights
12. Heritage Hills
13. Silver Creek
14. Jasper
15. South Dearborn
16. Bellmont
17. Western
18. Batesville
19. Lawrenceburg
20. Gibson Southern
1A Girls Soccer
Preseason Poll
1 Heritage Christian
2 Evansville Christian
3 Mater Dei
4 Andrean
5 Argos
6 Providence
7 Westview
8 Forest Park
9 Faith Christian
10 Tipton
11 FW Canterbury
12 Northeast Dubois
13 Cascade
14 Oldenburg
15 Switzerland County
16 Speedway
17 Covenant Christian Demotte
18 Boone Grove
19 Lakewood Park Christian
20 Southmont