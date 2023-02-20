Carroll won seven events, two relays and set three meet records on Saturday, but it was Homestead that took the title at the South Side Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional finals at Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
The Spartans narrowly beat Carroll 514-501 to claim their 24th sectional title and second in three years.
Bishop Luers was third with 212 points followed by Bishop Dwenger with 201.
“I think it was truly a team effort, everyone pulled through and did their job today. After a great Thursday night, it’s hard to come back and do the same thing on Saturday, and we really swam well today,” Homestead coach Chris Knoblauch said.
The Chargers won the first three events of the meet as well as the last three, but Homestead claimed victory in four of five events in the middle, starting with the 50-yard freestyle and concluding with the 200 free relay.
Spartans junior Owen Lindsay won two events, the 50 free in 21.14 and the 100 butterfly in 50.23. His senior teammate Joseph Hammes was close behind in the 50 free in 21.22 and will join him at next weekend’s state finals at IUPUI as he beat the automatic state qualifying time of 21.26.
Homestead freshman Hayden Lynam won the 100 free in 46.31, but that was just one of several big performances for Spartans youngsters. Lynam and another Homestead freshman, Logan Poswinski, finished second and third in the 200 IM, each swimming state qualifying times. Freshmen Everett Loney and Grant Hibiske were third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 fly. In the 100 backstroke, freshman Benjamin Lopez was second, sophomore Colin Walrond was third and freshman Jackson Pyle was fourth. Hibiske and Poswinski were second and third, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke, and senior Austin McGrogan was fourth.
”We have a huge group of underclassmen, and the experience of sectionals is very different for those kids, as compared to the older kids,” Knoblauch said. “And they did a great job on Thursday, leading into today.”
Homestead sophomore Thomas Davis won the 1-meter diving competition with 419.75 points, and fellow Spartans sophomore Liam Clapper was fourth with 280.10 to claim the final ticket to the Fishers Diving Regional on Tuesday. Adam Carr of Carroll was second with 409.90, and Aurie Laisure of Bishop Luers was third with 306.75.
”We were very strong in the diving, and that’s a very important component of Homestead swimming and diving and has been going back to the 2000s,” Knoblauch said. “Jill (Eakright) does a great job with the divers, preparing them to dive well, and that really helped put us over the top today.”
Homestead’s only meet record of the day came in the 200 free relay, which the Spartans won in 1:24.58, breaking a record set by Carroll in 2020. Carroll finished second in the state qualifying time of 1:26.49.
Carroll won the two other relays (the Chargers won the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay, in 1:32.46, and the 400 free relay to conclude the day in 3:07.88), but Homestead finished second with state qualifying times in both events. The 200 medley time of 1:32.64 was a Homestead school record.
Carroll senior Owen Dankert set two records, winning the 200 free in 1:41.24 and the 500 free in 4:31.48. Both records were ones he had set in 2022.
Dankert led the way in a fast 500 free: Carroll sophomore Mason Crews finished second in 4:35.66, and Homestead’s Thomas Hill was third in 4:37.07. All were well under the state qualifying time of 4:42.53.
Carroll senior Adam McCurdy also won two events, setting a meet record in the 100 breaststroke at 55.20 and winning the 200 IM in 1:47.32 – just 0.10 off the meet record. Chargers junior Evan Bushong won the 100 back in 52.17.
”I think we had every one of our guys drop time, and that’s our main focus, always, is to have fast times, and I think we did. We push for fast times and getting as many people to state as possible, and the team score is what it is,” Carroll coach John Gibson said. “We swam well, I’m really proud of the way the guys swam. We just need a few more numbers.”
Bishop Luers coach Deborrah Berghoff was sectional coach of the year.
The full list of state qualifiers will be determined later this weekend: The winner of each swim event advances to the state finals, along with any swimmer that meets the state qualifying time. In addition, the next fastest swimmers in each event across the state will be added until there are 32 entrants in each race.
The top eight divers from each regional will also qualify for the state meet.
Warsaw
Warsaw won its 22nd sectional title and first since 2020 in its home pool Saturday with 378 points, beating runner-up Culver Academies by 36 points. Columbia City was fourth with 224. Warsaw senior Ian Wihebrink won the 50 free in 21.55 and the 100 breast in 57.27.
The Tigers also dominated diving: Senior Jayce Sawyer won with 463.05 points, freshman Ian Parrott was second with 373.80, and sophomore Isaac Greene fourth with 325.60. They will compete in the Mishawaka Diving Regional on Tuesday.