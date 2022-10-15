Homestead boys tennis lost to No. 1 West Lafayette Harrison 4-1 in the state semifinals at Carmel on Saturday morning. Harrison then fell to North Central 3-2 in the afternoon state championship match.
Juniors James Cowan and Matthew Otten beat Henry Graham and Jonny Guerra 6-4, 6-1, to win the lone point for the No. 10 Spartans (17-5).
Harrison's Aaron Gu beat Homestead's No. 1 singles player Stephen Meier 6-4, 6-1; Isaac Flannery beat Ben Garrean 6-2, 6-0, at No. 2 singles; Landon Mohr beat Eric Ji 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles and Homestead's No. 1 doubles team of Alex Graber and Max Holliday lost 5-7, 6-2, 6-3, to Emerson Mohr and Daniel Zhang.