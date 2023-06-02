By virtue of placing four golfers within the top six overall places, the 15th-ranked Homestead boys easily claimed the Canterbury Sectional championship at Chestnut Hills. Karson Cabe’s medalist round of 68 bested his Spartans teammate Jack Burda’s 69 as Homestead carded 283 as a team. No. 12 Bishop Dwenger shot 312, led by Alex Holder’s 69, to take second, while Blackhawk Christian (348) edged Bishop Luers (352) by four strokes for third place and a spot in regionals.
Gavin Haiflich led the Braves with a 70. Ryan Parker (71) and Caden Baker (75) placed fifth and sixth for Homestead. The Knights’ Alex Schenkel and Jax Mickley will join Heritage’s Sam Oberley as individuals qualifying for regionals.
At Timber Ridge in Bluffton, Eastbrook’s 315 claimed the team championship in the Norwell Sectional, with Bellmont (326) and the host Knights (335) also advancing to regionals by finishing second and third. Bluffton’s Keegan Schwartz shot a 70 to finish second overall and advance to regionals as an individual.
At Rozella Ford in Warsaw, the host Tigers claimed their 29th sectional championship, emerging in a bit of a dogfight that saw four teams finish within 10 strokes of each other. Northfield (318) edged Culver Academy (319) by one stroke for second, with Wawasee (323) placing fourth by just four strokes.
Northfield’s Tyson Baer earned medalist honors with a round of 71, while two Warriors – Vaughn Dyson and Preston Scherer – advanced to regionals as individuals.
At Noble Hawk in Kendallville, the East Noble Sectional title went to ninth-ranked Leo (298), a winner by 12 shots over Carroll (310). The host Knights took third with 316, holding off Columbia City (318) to advance to regionals.
East Noble’s Caden Anderson carded a 69 to claim sectional medalist honors, while a pair of Eagles in Kam Hoag (73) and Andrew Hedrick (74) will join Garrett’s Carter Demske (74) as individuals advancing to regionals.
At Meadow Valley in Middlebury, the Northridge Sectional title went to the host Raiders (321), with Westview (324) and Fairfield (328) also advancing to regionals. Westview’s Silas Haarer shot a course-record 66 to claim medalist honors by four strokes.