New Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell spoke to the media for the first time during Hoosiers fall camp Tuesday and made one thing clear: IU is not going to show off much if any of its new offense before it opens its season against Illinois on Sept. 2.
"The ultimate goal of what we're doing right now is to win the first football game," Bell said. "As little as we can let Illinois know is probably a good thing for us. Ultimately, we've gotta protect the organization and make sure we're putting our team in the best position to win the game possible. We're going to be really quiet, we're going to work on us and as always we're going to go out there on the first play against Illinois, there's going to be 11 people, someone's going to be catching the snap and we're going to go play.
"It's allowed our group to build a really good camaraderie to know we're just worried about us right now and we don't have to worry about any outside things and we don't have to worry about anything else. That's Coach Allen's plan and that's what we wants for our organization, so we're going to keep this thing really close to the vest and play our best football (against Illinois)."
Precisely who will be catching that first snap against the Fighting Illini on Sept. 2 remains a subject of much debate. Veteran Jack Tuttle, who has started games in each of the last two seasons but has never been the Day 1 starter for the Hoosiers, got the first first-team reps when the media saw the Hoosiers run 7-on-7 offense on Monday, but he is no sure bet to win the job against Missouri transfer and 2020 co-SEC Freshman of the Year Connor Bazelak, who has two years of major-conference starting experience. Bell also threw something of a curveball by singing the praises of redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II, who is coming off a torn ACL and has not yet seen any collegiate action. It seems as though he is part of the competition, as well.
"They've both done a really nice job, they're both handling this competition incredibly well," Bell said of Tuttle and Bazelak. "They both help each other, they're always good teammates because they're both good human beings on top of being really good football players.
"The other guy that's done an incredible job is Dexter Williams. Dexter Williams is going to be a really good player someday. I'm really impressed with the strides Dexter Williams has made between spring and now, so excited about him. But again, all three of those kids ... they're doing everything they possibly can to go win and compete for the job."
One player who won't be competing for the job is former four-star quarterback recruit Donaven McCulley, who switched positions to wide receiver this offseason. The redshirt freshman is in the mix to start on the outside, Bell said.
"He's really tall, he's really long, he's really explosive, he's a great athlete," the former Florida State offensive coordinator said. "He's got a chance to be a really good player. Now, it's his first time truly playing the position. Still very early in the process of learning the craftsmanship of the position, the ability to play above and outside the x's and o's and some of the nuances. In the future, he's going to be a really, really special player for Indiana."
Bell was pressed on whether McCulley is a wide receiver forever or just for now and he gave a somewhat cryptic replay.
"He's a receiver, but don't be surprised if you ever saw him back there (behind center)," Bell said, smiling mischievously. "How about this? He's a football player and wherever we need him to play, he can play."
Among the players Bell mentioned who are in the mix at wide receiver are Javon Swinton, Cam Camper, McCulley, Tennessee transfer Andison Coby, North Carolina transfer Emery Simmons and true freshman Omar Cooper Jr. Bell smiled widely when discussing Cooper and said, "He's going to be a really good football player for Indiana at some point in his career."
Bell's press conference also continued the run of offensive pressers in which true freshman running back Jaylin Lucas's name has come up. Bell all but confirmed Lucas will get touches early in the season, noting he will "play his first college snaps as a 17-year-old" (Lucas turns 18 on Sept. 28). Allen has already said Lucas is the team's fastest player and Bell indicated the Hoosiers will try to get the ball in his hands even though the freshman is still learning some of the finer points of playing running back (pass blocking, etc.).
"On the football field, he's incredibly explosive," Bell said of Lucas. "He's a guy who can go win in a 5-by-5-yard box; the first guy isn't going to get him on the ground very much. He's had some really good, explosive plays in the first five or six days of fall camp. He's a guy that we're going to do what we can – as he learns ... to truly be a running back – to sprinkle around and take advantage of his skillsets because he's a great route-runner and a great catcher and he's a guy who can really be a hybrid and do a lot of things for us."
Bell's main takeaway from camp so far has been the progress his unit made between the spring and the fall. Although there has been precious little coming out of Bloomington about who will be running Indiana's offense or what the offense will look like when it's executed, Bell added to the chorus of voices insisting the Hoosiers are ready to put last year's 2-10 debacle in the rear-view mirror.
"I think our kids, from a mentality standpoint, I think they're just really, really, really hungry to learn, they're hungry to improve, they're hungry to be better than we were a year ago," said Bell, who now sports a mustache he did not have when he took the job in December following a stint as Massachusetts head coach. "Almost to the point where they're starving. Just really enjoy the mentality of this group right now, they're a joy and a blessing to work with."