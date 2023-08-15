Carson Gill continues to make a name for himself on the karate circuit. Adding to his age group state championship won in January, the 10-year-old Huntington karate competitor claimed championships in the open hand and weapons kata in the boys 9-10 division at the Lions Karate Summer Smash Open Martial Arts Tournament held at Concordia Seminary on Saturday, July 7.
Not content with just winning his age group and rank divisions, Gill also earned the title of 12-and-under grand champion in open hand and weapons kata at the event.
“Every tournament, he learns more about himself and what he has to go through and do,” said Dawn Anderson, Gill’s instructor and owner of Huntington’s Japan Karate-Do Genbu-Kai of Indiana. “We talk about developing the whole person, it’s not just physical development, and I think (karate) is just one of those activities that connected with him right away.”
Anderson explained that her budding tournament star approaches competition with a mature mindset – that he tries to improve his performance each time he competes, not to measure himself against others, but rather against himself.
“He understands that regardless of how he places, his family will still be there for him and we’ll still love him at the dojo,” Anderson said. “He has a perspective that (grand champion) would be great to win, but if that doesn’t happen, that’s OK.
“He goes into each tournament wanting to do better each time. He watches other people and learns from what they do too.”
After moving to Indiana from Minnesota, where she studied the genbu-kai style of karate, Anderson opened the first genbu-kai dojo in the state in Huntington, with she and her students regularly competing in Professional Karate Commission and Tournament Karate Association-sanctioned events, including the Lions Karate of Fort Wayne-hosted event in July.
With the proximity of PKC and TKA competitions to northeast Indiana, travel plays a much smaller role than tournaments for only genbu-kai students, which are typically held several states away. The closest genbu-kai tournament to Huntington this year was held in Harrison Township, Mich., last weekend, with Gill earning first in his age group in open hand and weapons kata.
“If he keeps working the way he does, I see him having a very bright future,” Anderson said. “He’s a fireplug when he gets to the dojo, and he understands he has to continue to improve. That’s part of the appeal to karate, you never get to perfection. There’s always something you can improve, and it’s a continual process.
“He doesn’t have the attitude that he wants to be better than other people, but he’s evaluating his performance against how he did last time, and I think that’s what’s going to help him moving forward.”
In addition to his approach to competition, Anderson noted that Gill has taken her instruction regarding the approach to tournaments to heart as well.
“I tell all my students there are really three goals in competing in tournaments,” Anderson said. “You go out and do the best you can do, you learn something every time, and you make a new friend. You have a commonality that starts with martial arts, but you find other connections, and his friendships are definitely building.”