Huntington’s Addy Wiley set a new personal best in the women’s 1,500 meter race at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday, breaking the 4-minute mark in 3 minutes, 59.17 seconds.
Wiley, 19, finished eighth in her Diamond League debut and lowered her personal best from 4:03.22 which she set in June in Nashville.
Her performance is the fastest time by a collegian ever, but will not count as an official collegiate record since it was ran outside the collegiate track season.
Great Britain’s Laura Muir won the race in 3:55.34.
Earlier this week, Wiley set a new 800-meter personal best of 1:57.64 at Bellizona, Switzerland. The 800 result makes Wiley the second-fastest collegiate athlete in the event behind Olympic and World Champion Athing Mu, who has four of the top five fastest times in the distance.