Huntington’s Addy Wiley finished fifth in the finals of the 1,500 race at the US Track & Field Championships, missing out on a chance to go to the World Championships.
She finished in 4:04.25 at Eugene, Oregon.
The top three finishers advanced to the Worlds, led by Nikki Hiltz, who finished in 4:03.10.
Leo’s Andy Bayer placed ninth in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:27.38. The winning time of Kenneth Brooks was 8:16.78, impressive considering he took an early spill in the race and had to overcome the entire field to win. No one in the race hit the World Championships’ standard time and they have until July 30 to reach it.
Jared Nuguse, who went to Notre Dame, won the men’s 1,500 race in 3:34.90.
At the U20 Championships in Eugene, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Austin Hall, who is from Columbia City, finished second in the 10K in 32:31.92. Only Notre Dame’s Ethan Coleman finished better than Hall, in 31:37.75.