Jessica Jurka recalls her love of everything ice skating blossoming even before her second birthday.
“My mom took me to a rink when I was 1 ½ years old, because she used to love to skate for fun as well,” Jurka said. “Every time she told me we had to leave, I would start crying because I loved it so much. Whenever I saw the ice, I’d say, ‘Ice! Ice!’ because I loved it so much.”
That blissful enjoyment continued to grow for the Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club’s 2020-21 Skater of the Year. After posting the highest novice score in the nation at the Midwest Sectionals in Lansing, Michigan, on Nov. 9, Jurka, 12, earned an invitation to compete in San Jose at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Junior Nationals.
The junior age group typically starts at 13, but Jurka’s prowess afforded her the opportunity to compete at a higher level.
“I’m very excited,” Jurka said. “This is my first time going to nationals, and it’s going to be so fun. I qualified as a novice, and nationals is held at junior and senior. I’m competing at the junior level, so it’s one level higher than I skate currently. I’m hoping to skate my best.”
Jurka, who lives in Perrysburg, Ohio, joined Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club about 4 ½ years ago. She makes the 105-minute commute four times weekly to train in the Summit City under club skating director Alena Lunin, a member of Team USSR from 1982-89.
Jurka, who started skating in California as a toddler before moving to Ohio at age 4, praised her mother, Olga, for making the tremendous sacrifice of time to transport her to train with Lunin.
“It’s hard for her sometimes, but she loves me a lot so she’s able to do it,” the younger Jurka said. “I love it, I have friends and my friends are amazing. I love Alena, she’s my main coach and she’s very nice to me. I’m very happy I got the opportunity to skate there.”
Prior to competing at the sectional tournament, Jurka had to qualify out of the Eastern Great Lakes Region, which consists of skaters from Indiana, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Ohio and parts of Tennessee and Michigan. Of the 201 competitors at the region tournament, Jurka finished first, posting the nation’s second-highest score.
Once at the Midwest Sectionals, Jurka’s performance earned an invitation to skate at junior nationals, as well as the opportunity to participate in the National Development Camp, a three-day training program immediately following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
At the National Development Camp, Jurka will gain exposure for U.S. Figure Skating’s High Performance Program as well as Team USA.
“It’s very fun for me and I’m very happy,” Jurka said. “It’s super exciting for me to be able to do all these things.”