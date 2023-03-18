Trailing by as many as 23 points in the second half, Indiana Tech rallied but never completed the comeback Saturday night in the NAIA national championship game, falling 73-71 to College of Idaho at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
The Yotes, ranked No. 1 entering the postseason, lived up to the ranking in winning their first national championship since 1996, when it was known as Albertson.
Leading 45-26 at halftime, four quick points to open the second half gave Idaho (36-1) its largest lead of the game with 18:51 to play.
But the Warriors (32-5), playing in the first national championship game in men’s basketball in school history, would rally.
With 12 seconds remaining and Tech having closed within 72-70, Grant Smith stepped to the line but went just 1-of-2. Idaho corralled the rebound and added a free throw with 10 seconds left. Smith’s jumper with a second to go then missed its mark, and Idaho held on.
Rog Stein scored 18 to lead four in double figures for Tech, while the Yotes got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Jake O’Neil.