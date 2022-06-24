The IHSAA executive committee voted Thursday to alter the state basketball tournament format.
Regional tournaments, which had featured semifinal and final games on the same Saturday since 2002, will now be just one game. Semistate championships, which had been just one game, will now include a semifinal and final.
The change will double the number of teams that win a regional championship and the number of teams still competing after the second week.
In addition to the format change, the IHSAA has added an additional blind draw after the regional round.
Semistate pairings will be announced the day after the regionals.
The changes will affect both the boys and girls tournaments and will take effect starting with the 2022-23 season.
COLLEGES
8 from Trine on all-region track
Homestead graduate Evie Miller is among the eight Trine track and field athletes who earned NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field All-Region honors. Miller, who won the Division III 3,000-meter steeplechase, earned all-region honors for that event as well as the 800-, 1,500-, 5,000- and 10,000-meter races. Valerie Obear earned Great Lakes All-Region honors in the discus and hammer throw, and Haley Livingston was honored for the 100 hurdles and long jump. Jake Gladieux earned all-region honors in both the 110 and 400 hurdles. Noah McClellan was honored for the javelin, Theodore Samra for the hammer, Graysen Spohn for the high jump and Ben Williams for the long jump.
Arch Manning commits to Texas
Quarterback Arch Manning, the grandson of Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, has committed to Texas. Arch Manning is considered the nation’s top recruit in next year’s class.
HOCKEY
Ex-K’s goalie signs AHL deal
Jordan Papirny, who played two regular-season games for the Komets and backed up Samuel Harvey in the playoffs, signed a contract with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League. Papirny, 26, stopped 40 of 45 shots for Fort Wayne. He was with Henderson twice last season but never saw game action.
HORSE RACING
NY eases Baffert suspension
Trainer Bob Baffert had his proposed two-year ban from racing in New York reduced to one year by a three-person panel appointed by the New York Racing Association. Baffert can resume racing horses in the state Jan. 26, meaning he is eligible to participate in next year’s Belmont Stakes. Baffert also can participate in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore but is still barred from racing horses at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.
SWIMMING
American faints during routine
American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez, a two-time Olympian, fainted during a solo free routine at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday. U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes dived into the pool fully clothed. She swam to the unresponsive Alvarez, put her arms around her, and lifted her to the water’s surface, where another person helped get her out of the pool. Alvarez was immediately given medical attention.