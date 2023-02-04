Here's a look at Friday's high school basketball scores from across the state:

GIRLS

Sectional Semifinal=

Class 4A=

1. Lake Central=

Hammond Central 59, Gary West 34

Lake Central 55, Munster 39

2. Lowell=

Portage 56, Hobart 41

Valparaiso 60, Chesterton 46

3. Plymouth=

Plymouth 62, Michigan City 27

S. Bend Washington 77, S. Bend Adams 30

4. Concord=

Elkhart 55, Warsaw 53

Northridge 54, Goshen 42

5. DeKalb=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 57, E. Noble 34

Ft. Wayne Snider 50, DeKalb 36

6. Huntington North=

Homestead 73, Ft. Wayne Wayne 32

Huntington North 55, New Haven 11

7. Lafayette Jeff=

Lafayette Harrison 49, Kokomo 31

Logansport 53, Lafayette Jeff 39

8. Noblesville=

Fishers 67, Noblesville 64, 2OT

Hamilton Southeastern 46, Zionsville 42

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 29, Pendleton Hts. 25

New Palestine 50, Anderson 45

10. Lawrence Central=

Lawrence North 42, Indpls Cathedral 36

Warren Central 71, Indpls Attucks 27

11. Southport=

Franklin Central 46, Decatur Central 36

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Indpls Pike 45

12. Terre Haute South=

Avon 66, Terre Haute South 47

Brownsburg 65, Plainfield 48

13. Bloomington South=

Center Grove 42, Bloomington North 30

Mooresville 61, Martinsville 23

14. Shelbyville=

Franklin 66, Whiteland 43

Shelbyville 65, Columbus East 62

15. Bedford North Lawrence=

Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Jeffersonville 50

Silver Creek 45, Seymour 31

16. Evansville Harrison=

Evansville Central 44, Evansville North 38

Jasper 43, Evansville Reitz 33

Class 3A=

17. Griffith=

Hanover Central 57, Hammond Noll 38

Highland 63, Boone Grove 28

18. Bremen=

Glenn 39, Knox 30

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Bremen 33

19. Mishawaka Marian=

Mishawaka Marian 55, New Prairie 29

S. Bend St. Joseph's 62, S. Bend Clay 54

20. Fairfield=

Fairfield 55, W. Noble 6

Lakeland 41, NorthWood 39

21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=

Garrett 44, Ft. Wayne Concordia 38

Woodlan 45, Heritage 34

22. Benton Central=

Benton Central 54, Rensselaer 51

Twin Lakes 68, W. Lafayette 61, 2OT

23. Norwell=

Northwestern 50, Bellmont 44

Norwell 70, Peru 25

24. Hamilton Heights=

Hamilton Hts. 58, Jay Co. 47

Yorktown 43, Frankton 35

25. Lebanon=

Cascade 57, Lebanon 38

Danville 66, Tri-West 42

26. Owen Valley=

Indian Creek 60, Edgewood 27

Northview 49, Brown Co. 43

27. Indpls Brebeuf=

Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Shortridge 24

Indpls Chatard 33, Indpls Brebeuf 32

28. Speedway=

Indpls Ritter 48, Indpls Washington 12

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43, Speedway 40

29. Rushville=

Lawrenceburg 49, Connersville 37

Rushville 51, Franklin Co. 44

30. Corydon=

Corydon 53, N. Harrison 39

Scottsburg 71, Madison 56

31. Princeton=

Princeton 53, Washington 50

Southridge 52, Vincennes 44

Class 2A=

33. Andrean=

Andrean 62, Illiana Christian 22

N. Newton 55, Whiting 40

34. N. Judson=

LaVille 45, Wheeler 23

S. Central (Union Mills) 70, S. Bend Career Academy 11

35. Central Noble=

Central Noble 51, Eastside 42

Westview 39, Fremont 30, OT

36. Cass=

N. Miami 49, Winamac 31

Pioneer 40, Cass 36

37. Bluffton=

Adams Central 57, Bluffton 50

Ft. Wayne Luers 57, S. Adams 46

38. Lafayette Catholic=

Carroll (Flora) 53, Clinton Prairie 48

Lafayette Catholic 69, Seeger 36

39. Blackford=

Eastbrook 59, Elwood 5

Tipton 44, Blackford 42

40. Wapahani=

Lapel 58, Alexandria 56

Winchester 72, Wes-Del 15

41. Hagerstown=

Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 33

Union Co. 41, Northeastern 34

42. Triton Central=

Eastern Hancock 97, Indpls Irvington 13

Indpls Scecina 72, Indpls Riverside 14

43. University=

Indpls Park Tudor 35, Covenant Christian 24

University 77, Sheridan 44

44. Greencastle=

Greencastle 59, Cloverdale 37

Parke Heritage 68, S. Putnam 46

45. Switzerland Co.=

Hauser 53, Milan 46

S. Ripley 47, Switzerland Co. 36

46. Austin=

Austin 54, Southwestern (Hanover) 39

Brownstown 30, Providence 28

47. Eastern (Greene)=

N. Knox 39, Linton 26

Paoli 60, Sullivan 29

48. Forest Park=

Forest Park 52, Tell City 20

S. Spencer 58, Perry Central 39

Class 1A=

49. Kouts=

Kouts 43, Tri-Township 25

Washington Twp. 44, Morgan Twp. 40

50. Culver=

Argos 48, Westville 45

Triton 45, Michigan City Marquette 30

51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk=

Bethany Christian 33, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32

Lakewood Park 47, Elkhart Christian 30

52. Tri-County=

N. White 42, Caston 39, OT

Tri-County 51, S. Newton 15

53. Southern Wells=

Lakeland Christian 63, Southern Wells 33

Southwood 59, Northfield 39

54. Attica=

Faith Christian 55, Attica 39

Rossville 41, Fountain Central 16

55. Tri-Central=

Cowan 47, Anderson Prep Academy 32

Tri-Central 65, Daleville 28

56. Randolph Southern=

Blue River 52, Randolph Southern 45

Tri 65, Union (Modoc) 23

57. Bloomfield=

Bloomfield 49, Clay City 29

N. Central (Farmersburg) 79, Union (Dugger) 31

58. Bethesda Christian=

Bethesda Christian 60, Indiana Deaf 21

Indiana Math and Science Academy 32, Traders Point Christian 13

59. Eminence=

Eminence 45, Indpls Lutheran 25

Greenwood Christian 40, Central Christian 15

60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

Jac-Cen-Del 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 27

S. Decatur 50, Morristown 38

61. Borden=

Borden 60, W. Washington 32

Lanesville 58, Rock Creek Academy 24

62. Rising Sun=

Rising Sun 61, New Washington 60, OT

Trinity Lutheran 67, Crothersville 8

63. Springs Valley=

Barr-Reeve 54, Orleans 42

Springs Valley 53, Vincennes Rivet 34

64. Tecumseh=

Tecumseh 73, Cannelton 22

Wood Memorial 37, Dubois 35

