Indiana Tech men's lacrosse crushed Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference foe Siena Heights in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Invitational on Wednesday, winning 19-6 behind a season-high six goals from Samuel Bodley and four more from Devin Macomber at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park in Pensacola, Florida.
The 10th victory in a row for No. 2 seed Tech (16-3) advances the Warriors to the semifinals for the sixth consecutive tournament. They will face third-seeded University of the Cumberlands (13-5) at 8 p.m. today with a chance to advance the finals for the third consecutive year. The Warriors are looking for their first national title. Tech beat Cumberlands 11-6 during the regular season.
Against Siena Heights, which it defeated 12-10 in the WHAC Tournament in late April, the Warriors took the lead 38 seconds into the game on a goal from Macomber and went on to score the first 10 goals of the contest, holding the seventh-seeded Saints (9-6) scoreless until the second half.