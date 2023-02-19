It was red banner day for the Indiana Tech men's and women's indoor track teams, as both won Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference titles Saturday at the Doug Edgar Indoor Track.
Th Warrior men made it 11 in a row after scoring 203 points to hold off second-place Aquinas (171).
The Warriors had six individual champions including one relay team champion and scored as many as five in an event. There were only three events in which Indiana Tech did not score - 600m, 3000m, and 5000m. Madonna finished with four individual champions while Aquinas had three.
The meet saw one record broken when Madonna's Ja'Kelveon Jackson set a WHAC record in the triple jump with a winning distance of 15.16m (49' 8.75"). The top three finishers in each event earn All-Conference honors.
Caleb Hodgkinson of Aquinas was named Most Valuable Performer after scoring 36 points, winning the 1000m, placing 2nd in the 600m, and placing on two relay teams. The Aquinas 4x800 relay team of Rob Lohr, Will Finch, Znder Masten, and Hodgkinson was the Outstanding Performer. Newcomer of the Year went to Mason Murphy of Indiana Tech after he won the shot and finished third in the weight throw.
Tech's Edgar was named Coach of the Year and Siena Heights head coach Tim Bauer was voted as the Champions of Character Coach.
The Indiana Tech women scored 244 points to win the title, nearly doubling the score of the closest competitor. It's the fourth consecutive title and 12th overall for Tech.
The Warriors had nine individual champions, including relays, and had as many as five score in two events. The only events the Warriors did not score i were the 5000m and the pole vault.
Five records were broken at the meet: Maggie Whitney of Aquinas in the 600m (1:35.11), Lisa Voyles of Indiana Tech in the 1000m (2:50.31), Soyinne Grenyion of Indiana Tech in the 200m (24.17), Molly Harding of Aquinas in the 5000m (17:49.92), and Indiana Tech's 4x800 relay team of Haven Evans, Krista Boese, Olaide Olapade, and Voyles.
Juanita Webster-Freeman of Indiana Tech accounted for 40 points and was named the meet's Most Valuable Performer and Newcomer of the Year. She won the shot put and triple jump, finished second in the 60m hurdles and long jump, and was fifth in the 200m. There were multiple Most Outstanding Performers, all from Indiana Tech. Voyles (1000m) , Grenyion (200m), the 4x800 relay team of Evans, Boese, Olapade, and Voyles earned the honor with the highest places on the NAIA performance lists. Cornerstone's Malarie Pinwar earned Newcomer of the Year.
Edgar again was named Coach of the Year and Aquinas' Mike Wojciakowski was voted as the Champions of Character Coach.