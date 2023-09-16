The Indiana Tech men's soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw with Spring Arbor University (Mich.) on Saturday in their last game before starting conference play next week.
Spring Arbor controled the game during the first half, despite the Warriors outshooting the Cougars five to two. Tech's David Martinez made one save in the first half, while Spring Arbor's Matt LeBlanc made two as the teams went into halftime scoreless.
Coming out of the break, Tech turned it up a notch and pressured Spring Arbor the whole second half, hardly allowing the Cougars out of their own half. The Warriors peppered LeBlanc with 12 shots in the half forcing the Spring Arbor keeper to make five more saves to deny the Warriors a goal. Lucca Motta and Douglas Appiah Kubi led the second half charge for the Warriors registering four and three shots.
Indiana Tech finishes its nonconference slate with a 1-3-2 record and will travel to Southfield, Michigan, for a 3 p.m. Saturday match against WHAC opponent Lawrence Tech.
Women
The Indiana Tech women's soccer team was outdueled by visiting Taylor 5-1 on Saturday.
Taylor scored the first goal of the game in just under eight minutes of action. The Trojans continued to take hold of the game scoring two more times before the halftime break as they took a 3-0 lead into the locker room.
Michaela Bitle made eight saves for the Warriors through 45 minutes. In the second half, Taylor would score a fourth goal just 1:31 minutes in to put the game out of reach. Madison Carver got one back for the Warriors in the 54th minute off a cross from Savannah Simmers. Ursula Romero played the second 45 in goal for Tech and made five saves.
Indiana Tech wraps up their nonconference slate with a 2-4-0 record and will travel to Southfield, Michigan, for a 7 p.m. Saturday match against WHAC opponent Lawrence Tech.