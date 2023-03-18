Indiana Tech overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to claim an 80-71 victory over Georgetown (Ky.) on Friday night at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, earning the right to play tonight in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship.
The Warriors (32-4) will face College of Idaho (35-1) in tonight’s championship game after the Yotes edged Ottawa University of Arizona, 73-72, in the other semifinal on Friday.
The title game will air live on ESPN3 at 8 p.m.
A top-four team in every NAIA poll of the season, College of Idaho moved to No. 1 in the poll released Jan. 11 and stayed there for the duration of the season. The Yotes enter tonight on a 35-game win streak after losing in their season opener to Arizona Christian, the team Indiana Tech defeated Wednesday to advance to the Final Four.
Grant Smith and Josh Kline led a balanced scoring effort for the Warriors in Friday’s semifinal, finishing with 15 points apiece on a night when seven players for Indiana Tech scored at least eight points.
Steve Helm added 12 off the bench, while Cory McKinney finished with nine and the trio of Rog Stein, Max Perez and Blake Davison each scored eight.
Georgetown used a familiar formula – maintain possession and win the turnover battle – to take take control early on, racing out to a 24-9 lead with 11:26 to go before halftime. Indiana Tech narrowed the gap to 10 points, as a McKinney 3-pointer just 64 seconds before intermission pulled the Warriors within 39-29.
The Tigers would add a late free throw to hold an 11-point margin at the break.
Much like in Wednesday’s quarterfinal-round victory over Grace, Georgetown utilized superior ball security to assert its will.
The Tigers forced eight miscues in the first half while turning the ball over just once.
But Indiana Tech responded. A quick 6-0 run brought the Warriors within 46-41 with 15:09 remaining. From there, Indiana Tech continued its spurt, with Perez’s 3-pointer out of a media timeout tying the contest at 50 with 11:30 to go.
A layup from Davison, a Leo graduate, with 7:42 remaining put Indiana Tech up 59-53.
That lead would shrink to two points on two separate occasions, as a Kyran Jones layup with 1:55 left brought Georgetown within 69-67.
After committing the eight first-half turnovers, the Warriors coughed the ball up just three times in the final 20 minutes, winning the second half 51-31.
Jake Ohmer scored 20 for Georgetown and led all scorers.
Kline led the Warriors with eight rebounds.