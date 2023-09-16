The Indiana Tech women's volleyball team cruised past the Madonna Crusaders 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-21) to remain perfect in WHAC play at 5-0.
The Warriors closed the first set on an 11-1 run, with back-to-back blocks by Jacqueline Allaway and Noelle VanOort highlighting the run. In set two, Tech's speed of play proved to be a continuous problem for the Crusaders as the Warriors won 25-10. Madonna's offense started to come alive in the third, but the Warrior defense kept giving the offense scoring chances, leading to the sweep.
The Warriors posted 45 kills to Madonna's 22 and boasted a .396 attacking percentage for the match while holding the Crusaders to .067. On defense, every Warrior had at least one dig.
The Warriors are back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they play host to Lourdes.