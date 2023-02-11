ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Indiana coach Mike Woodson uttered some variation of the same sentiment over and over again during his first year as Hoosiers coach:
"I have to find a way to get this team over the hump."
Often when Woodson discussed the proverbial hump, it was when he was trying to parse a narrow loss, of which the Hoosiers had many during his first year and a half on the job. Indiana went 4-8 in games decided by five points or fewer or in overtime in Woodson's first year, notched an encouraging 2-point triumph over Xavier early this season, then lost back-to-back heartbreakers to Iowa and Northwestern by a combined three points in early January.
Something about those early-season struggles, however, seems to have helped Indiana develop a closing mentality. Since losing to the Wildcats by one Jan. 8, No. 18 Indiana has won three straight in games decided by five points or fewer, including a 62-61 victory over Michigan on Saturday at the Crisler Center, a game in which the Hoosiers trailed for nearly 34 minutes.
“I told those guys in the locker room, this is probably the biggest game since I’ve been here as a coach that we’ve won," Woodson said. "Because you come out on the road and have to play a team like Michigan that’s good here at home and you get a win. It’s huge, it speaks volumes for our ballclub.”
Woodson believes his players have bought into him and his system to a higher degree this season, a factor which has helped the Hoosiers execute more effectively late in close games.
"We had a lot of games last year where I had us close and we were in it, had leads and I couldn’t get them over the hump," the second-year coach said. "They’re starting to feel a little bit good about their coach, they’re playing for me, so that means a great deal. Maybe we can continue to win games like this.
“It was a battle. They didn’t want to bend, but we were the better team down the stretch.”
The loss snapped Indiana's eight-game regular-season losing streak to the Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) and ended a four-game slide in Ann Arbor, where Michigan had beaten IU by more than 24 points twice in the previous six seasons.
The victory, the Hoosiers' eighth in nine games, pushed them into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten at 9-5 in league play, three games behind 12-2 Purdue entering play Sunday.
Indiana (18-7 overall) trailed 61-58 with 5:12 left, but Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis threw down an acrobatic dunk on a less-than-perfect lob from Jalen Hood-Schifino and Hood-Schifino hit a pair of free throws to give his team the lead with 2:58 left. Neither team scored down the stretch, leaving IU feeling as though it had gotten away with something.
“Games like this in the past, a lot of them went differently, especially with Michigan," said Jackson-Davis, who had 28 points and 11 rebounds. "They had our number the last few years, so coming into this game, being down most of the game, we earned this win and we kind of stole this one. That’s what Coach Woodson was preaching before the game: you have to treat it like playoffs. You steal one on the road and now they have to come see you.”
Michigan makes a return trip to Bloomington for Senior Day on March 5.
The Wolverines did not score for the final 5:12 and missed their final seven shots. The last possession of the game, on which Michigan inbounded the ball with eight seconds left, was so well-defended by the Hoosiers the best the Wolverines could do was a fadeaway 3-pointer from Jett Howard, who missed everything at the buzzer.
“We’re learning a lot," said Hood-Schifino, who scored 21 points and dished five assists. "(This win) just shows our character, toughness and playing hard. Going on the road and beating a team like Michigan in this hostile environment is big time and I feel like the coaches do a great job with us, just preaching how we have to get stops, play hard and today we did that.”
Dynamic Duo
With Race Thompson out after aggravating the knee injury he suffered against Iowa in January, Saturday's game devolved into more or less Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino against the world, at least on the offensive end.
The pair combined for 49 of Indiana's 62 points on 50% shooting and added a combined 15 rebounds and eight assists. They scored all but two of the 16 points Indiana totaled in the final 12:30 and the two which did not come directly from that duo were a Jordan Geronimo dunk on a pretty interior pass from Jackson-Davis, who had drawn two defenders in the post.
These are Indiana's stars and with so much of the rest of the roster ailing or unable to play at all, they had to carry the load. They delivered, as stars do.
“Our chemistry is very high," Jackson-Davis said of his five-star freshman teammate. "When we set screen and rolls, a lot of bigs, especially in this league, like to drop and if they drop, he’s getting to his middy [mid-range jumper] and he’s got one of the best pull-up games in the country. If they help up, he’s got really good touch throwing the lob. I just think we read off each other and going through this season and practicing and getting game experience has really helped us.”
The invocation of the pick-and-roll game is significant. At the end of last season, Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson had developed such chemistry that every other roll to the rim for the big man seemed to turn into a highlight-reel alley-oop. Johnson has been hurt much of this year and the pick and roll hasn't been quite as big a segment of Indiana's offense, in part because Jackson-Davis has been so adept at going one on one in the post. But with 7-foot-1 Hunter Dickinson manning the paint this afternoon, post touches weren't quite as efficient as they usually are and Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino demonstrated the kind of chemistry the big man had with Johnson last year.
"He’s a super-talented player, probably one of the best guards I’ve ever played with, regardless of where and when," Jackson-Davis said. "I feel like me and him are one of the best duos in the country, honestly. I wouldn’t want him on any other team. He’s my guy and he’s doing his thing this year. We need every single bucket he’s got.”
Hood-Schifino is an excellent Robin – he showed some significant mental toughness Saturday, bouncing back from a tough shooting start and a spate of early turnovers with a flurry at the end of the first half to close an 11-point deficit to four by the break – but Jackson-Davis is still Batman, the centerpiece of everything happening on the court at all times. The senior forward gutted through a full 40 minutes against the Wolverines and got the best of Dickinson, one of the nation's top centers. Jackson-Davis scored at least 25 points for the fifth time in eight games. Over those eight games, he is averaging 25 points and 13.9 rebounds.
“I’m glad he’s on our team," Woodson said. "He’s done everything you can possibly do playing that position this year for our team. He’s been fantastic. We’re going to keep riding him and see where it leads us.”
For his part, Jackson-Davis refused to admit to being tired despite playing at least 39 minutes six times in the last seven games. He's taken an Atlas-like load on his shoulders and has held up the sky for the better part of five weeks.
“It’s the end of the season now, it’s not time to be tired," the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball said. "We gotta just keep pushing, keep carrying through and we’ll rest after the season.”
Getting stops
Indiana's defense wasn't particularly good at the outset Saturday as Michigan used Dickinson to draw Jackson-Davis away from the rim and then attacked the paint with its quick guards. The Wolverines had more straight-line drives to the hoop than the Hoosiers had given up in any game since their 84-83 loss to Northwestern.
The Wolverines built an 11-point lead that way, but as the first half wore on, Indiana began to crack down on some of those drives and rotate better when Michigan drove and kicked. The result was a final 25 minutes in which the Maize and Blue shot 31%, a stark contrast from their 13-for-22 (59%) start.
“We were just preaching chipping away and we finally broke through," Jackson-Davis said. "We were just getting stops. Every time we went to the media timeouts, we said, ‘Just get three stops in a row, get a kill, get a kill, get a kill.’ Then we started getting stops. … That’s what you have to do on the road when you want to close out games, you gotta get big stops and that’s what we did.”
In Indiana's parlance, a "kill," as Jackson-Davis suggested, is three consecutive stops. The Hoosiers had a series of those down the stretch, several in the final 8:09, in which Michigan went 1 for 10 from the field and turned the ball over twice. The Hoosiers of course deserve credit for getting after it on the defensive end, but Woodson and his staff did an excellent job of making in-game adjustments and putting their players in positions to succeed. It's probably time to admit that Woodson, who was a mostly successful NBA head coach for nearly a decade, maybe, just maybe, knows a thing or two about basketball.
Finishing it off
Indiana's masterpiece on the defensive end Saturday came on Michigan's final possession. The Wolverines called a timeout with eight seconds left and had the ball in the frontcourt. The ball went in to Kobe Bufkin, who had beaten Indiana to the rim repeatedly earlier in the game. This time, Trey Galloway fought through a screen and cut off Bufkin's approach, leaving him to reverse pivot and kick to Jett Howard beyond the arc. Miller Kopp, who had struggled against Howard much of the night, was tight to the freshman and played disciplined defense, staying down against a head fake and forcing a desperation jumper, which missed everything.
The only area of the play on which Indiana was less than perfect was the rebound, which Michigan's Joey Baker grabbed in the air. He put the ball in off the backboard, momentarily drawing a huge roar from the Crisler Center crowd, but the shot came after the buzzer had sounded.
“Coach Woody said we were going to switch one through four because we thought if we did one through five, Hunter was going to set the ball screen and come back down (into the post, against a smaller defender)," Jackson-Davis said. "Miller was really pressuring the ball. We got it into (Bufkin's) hand and I don’t think he wanted that shot, so he passed it to Jett with two or three seconds, kind of panicked, and he threw something up. Luckily it was with little time left because Joey did get that rebound, so we have to look at that and box out and not let that happen again.”
The big picture
Indiana took an enormous step toward a top four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which comes with the privilege of a double bye into the quarterfinals, minimizing the chances of suffering an NCAA Tournament résumé-killing loss to one of the league's bottom-feeders in the early rounds. Entering the day there were eight teams separated by one game between second and ninth place, but now the Hoosiers stand alone in second at 9-5, a full game clear of fifth with five to play.
There is also still a flickering hope for a Big Ten regular-season crown. The Hoosiers trail No. 1 Purdue by three games, but the Boilermakers face third-place Northwestern on Sunday. If the Wildcats win that game, Indiana and Northwestern, set to face off Wednesday in Evanston, Illinois, will be within relative striking distance going down the stretch of the regular season. Indiana plays Purdue on Feb. 25 at Mackey Arena and life could get very interesting for the Boilermakers and Hoosiers if IU wins that game.
On a broader level, Indiana is not only on track for a no-sweat NCAA Tournament bid – barring a significant collapse down the stretch of the regular season – but could push for a top four seed in that bracket, as well, a possibility which seemed beyond remote barely a month ago. The Hoosiers weren't perfect against the Wolverines, not by a long shot, but they won. That's what good teams do in winnable games. It's increasingly clear Indiana is a good team. Can it be great? We'll found out over the next five weeks.