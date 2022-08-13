Notre Dame gained clarity at one position Saturday and saw the outlook for another become far cloudier.
On the same day the Irish announced sophomore Tyler Buchner had won the battle for the starting quarterback job over redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne, the Blue and Gold learned sixth-year senior slot receiver and captain Avery Davis would miss the upcoming season with a torn ACL suffered in practice Friday.
The clarity under center comes after an offseason competition in which Buchner, who saw action in 10 games as a true freshman last season, was the presumptive favorite from the beginning. With three weeks until the fifth-ranked Irish take on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus to open their season, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees decided Buchner had shown enough to earn the job.
“Extremely difficult decision,” Freeman said. “It was one that me and Coach Rees spent an enormous amount of time talking about. This is something that we looked at last year, we looked at the spring and summer and the start of fall camp and the entire body of work and we just felt like it was time. It was time to give the offense clarity on who’s going to be the starting quarterback.
“Drew made it extremely difficult. Those guys both can give us a chance to win, both of them. We just think that Tyler brings an element, obviously a dynamic element with his feet, the ability to extend plays, and have a QB running game.”
Buchner, the No. 71 player in the country in the 2021 recruiting class, ripped off a 24-yard run on his first collegiate snap against Toledo last season, and added a 55-yard touchdown pass to Chris Tyree later that afternoon. All told last season, he ran for 336 yards and three touchdowns on 7.3 yards per carry while completing 60% of his passes for 298 yards and three more scores against three interceptions behind starter Jack Coan.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Winnetka, Illinois, native – he moved to La Jolla, California, when he was 7 years old and played high school football there – was sidelined for a short stretch in the spring with an ankle injury suffered when he missed a step on the stairs.
“It starts with the work in the offseason,” Buchner said. “Not only is the work in the offseason physical, but mental, working on leadership skills, getting closer with my teammates, building bonds on and off the field. That was the biggest thing for me this offseason was really taking command, learning as much as I can about offense, defense, football in general.”
Buchner’s first start will come in a high-pressure environment against the Buckeyes, a game in which the Irish are two-touchdown underdogs. Rees pointed out Buchner played three quarters in relief of a mostly ineffective Coan in a raucous atmosphere at Virginia Tech last season. He accounted for two touchdowns in that contest, but also threw two interceptions, including a pick-six. Coan led the tying and winning drives in a 32-29 victory.
“I’ll be there for Tyler every step of the way,” Rees said. “This isn’t a guy who hasn’t played, this isn’t a guy who hasn’t played in big moments. And I think a lot of the confidence we have in (him) started last year and it’s continued to build through the last nine months.”
Freeman believes Buchner has the mentality necessary to take command of the offense.
“When you meet with the quarterbacks, he is in an alpha male in that room,” the first-year head coach said. “He’s a confident guy, he knows the answer.”
Davis, whose 2021 season ended after eight games because of a torn ACL in his left knee, had been cleared to practice in fall camp and was running a jet sweep Friday when his right knee buckled as he planted it. The Irish initially were not overly concerned, but an MRI provided the bad news.
“I was just devastated for the kid,” Freeman said. “I spent some time yesterday in his apartment just trying to – what do you say to a kid at that moment? I wanted him to know that he’s important to this program and whatever we can do to support him, we will. It’s a huge blow for not just the room, but for the team. You’re talking about a captain and a great example of what you want our football players to be about. I’m just heartbroken for the kid.”
Davis could take a medical redshirt and come back for a seventh year with the Irish in 2023, but that is unlikely. He came to Notre Dame as a quarterback, had trial runs as a defensive back and running back before settling in the slot and caught 66 passes for 832 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.
Davis’s 66 career receptions were the most for a returning Irish receiver. Notre Dame now has just five scholarship players at the position, two of whom have never caught a collegiate pass.