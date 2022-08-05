SOUTH BEND – The first game of the Marcus Freeman Era at Notre Dame will be no warm-up affair. With that in mind, the new Irish coach made sure the first practice was not either.
Freeman, entering his inaugural season as a head coach, pushed his team hard in Friday’s opening workout, trying to set a tone of urgency and impress upon his players there is no time to ease into fall camp. With national championship contender Ohio State as its Week 1 opponent, the Irish have to be in midseason form in just four weeks.
Freeman has structured his fall camp schedule with that reality in mind; he said the first practice, which lasted close to 2 1/2 hours, will be the longest the Irish have all camp.
“We’re starting out of Ground Zero, long practices, tough, hard practices because we have to develop fast, man,” Freeman said. “We got to be ready to roll right out of the gate. And so, it’s very intentional of how we practice.
“The way we’re going to challenge our players, that’s not going to change. And so, if they’re looking for us to pull back, it’s not going to happen, they have to continue to do whatever it takes to make sure they’re ready to go.”
The pace was such that projected starting offensive linemen Zeke Correll and Blake Fisher succumbed to the hot, humid weather and were unable to finish practice. At the end of the workout, Freeman’s address to his team was passionate, loud and focused on the importance of being available for an entire workout.
“It’s going to be hard and it’s their job to make sure they’re available for practice,” Freeman said. “It’s the trainer’s job to make sure they protect the player. And so I was trying to send a message to those players that, ‘Hey, whatever you have to do to make sure you’re available for practice.’
“We have to do it ... because I believe in what we’ve scheduled out through this fall camp. I believe this is what we need to be prepared to go.”
As for Correll and Fisher, Freeman did not read too much into their early exit from the first practice, though he emphasized to them the need to prepare for Day 2 today.
“Those guys have been busting their tails all summer to get in shape and then, you get out there that first practice, the heat, the sweat, the anxiety, the energy, it all just kicks up,” Freeman said. “And so, that’s why I remind them after practice ... what you have to do from now until tomorrow when we’re back on the field, it’s up to you and it’s up to each individual to make sure they’re ready to go.”
To further increase the midseason feel of the first practice, the Irish spent much of the workout piping canned crowd noise into their practice facility and running goal-line sets to work on finishing drives under duress. It was not as loud as 105,000 fans will be at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3, but the noise level was high enough that coordinators had trouble communicating with their players on the field. That was how Freeman wanted it.
“I want the coaches to let the players play,” the former Irish defensive coordinator said. “When you’re inside, you can’t hear anything. Outside, they can yell a little bit, but I want the coaches to let these guys starting from day one to learn how to communicate with each other, how to problem-solve without the coaches being on the field.”
Quick hitters
Freeman said he would not hesitate to name a starting quarterback out of Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne once the staff feels one has emerged. ... Notre Dame has moved two-time All-American center Jarrett Patterson to left guard and inserted Correll at center. “Zeke Correll, I mean, because of the spring he had and what he showed, we felt to get the five best offensive linemen on the field would be to move J-Pat to guard,” Freeman said. ... Running back Logan Diggs (shoulder), wide receiver Avery Davis (ACL), tight end Cane Berrong (ACL) and linebacker Marist Liufau (ankle) were 100% in practice as they recover from injuries, but their reps were limited. They are expected to play Week 1. ... Wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (Lisfranc) and tight end Mitchell Evans (foot) will not play Week 1. ... True freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona has medically retired after his involvement in a car crash over the winter. Tanona, a Zionsville native and four-star recruit, was the No. 4 player out of Indiana in the 2022 recruiting class.
Note: Notre Dame added a 22nd commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when three-star safety Ben Minich chose the Irish over offers from Oklahoma, Kentucky and Cincinnati, among others. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Minich is the No. 564 player in the country and the 51st-ranked safety, per 247 Sports. He bolsters a class that ranks No. 1 nationally.