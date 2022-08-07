SOUTH BEND – Prior to a drill during Saturday’s practice at Notre Dame fall camp, Irish quarterbacks Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne engaged in a spirited matchup of rock-paper-scissors to determine which of them would get the first rep. After a pair of draws, Pyne won with paper on the third attempt.
Such are the lengths the Irish are going to ensure the two quarterbacks are treated equally as they battle for the starting spot in a competition coach Marcus Freeman said remains open four weeks before the season opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.
“I love the competition aspect of it,” Freeman said Friday. “I think competition really helps people grow. But as soon as we’re ready to name a starting quarterback, we’re going to do it. We’re not waiting for a certain time or certain day, but we just need to make sure we’re ready to name a starting quarterback and we will.”
Competition is fine with both quarterbacks. Buchner, a sophomore, and Pyne, a redshirt sophomore, neither of whom has started a college game, have embraced the spirit of the position battle while remaining close friends off the field, they say.
“(The competition) isn’t something we sit around at dinner and talk about,” said Buchner, who threw three touchdowns and three interceptions and also ran for three scores while averaging 7.3 yards per rush as a freshman last season. “It’s a part of the job, it’s what we signed up for and we push each other every single day. The whole idea is compete to make each other better.”
Conventional wisdom says Buchner – a former top-100 recruit and a high-level runner – has the upper hand in the competition, but Pyne, sporting a fall camp mustache and brand-new buzz cut, isn’t conceding anything.
“As long as I’ve ever lived, I’ve competed,” said the 5-foot-11 Pyne, who threw two touchdowns and no interceptions last season while averaging 7.5 yards per pass attempt. “It doesn’t matter who I’m going against, it doesn’t matter if I’m second-string, third-string, fourth-string, whatever. … No matter who it is, I’m going to compete, that’s just who I am.”
Each quarterback has an area in which he made significant strides this offseason and the Irish are waiting to see whether those improvements will translate to the field. For Buchner, that area was leadership, as he stepped up in offseason workouts and did as much as a sophomore can do to take command of the offense. Strength coach Matt Balis tried to put both quarterbacks in positions of authority that bely their youth and push them into finding their leadership capabilities. Buchner is feeling increasingly comfortable as a leader.
“There’s a certain calmness and confidence that quarterbacks have and Tyler has that innately,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees said. “But his mental growth of knowing what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it, you’re seeing that on the field. When he steps on the field, there’s a little bit of presence.”
Pyne spent most of last season learning how to effectively study film at the side of departed Irish starter Jack Coan, who was a “film nut,” Rees said. This offseason, Pyne has studied the position and his role in the offense as if he’s cramming for the SAT. Irish coaches have noticed his dedication to earning a Ph.D. in the Notre Dame offense.
“Drew is hungry right now, he’s competing at any extremely high level, he’s preparing at an extremely high level,” Rees said. “He’s as committed as anybody we have, but his preparation, he’s talking about it. You can tell, the way he’s spitting stuff back, he’s on it. … You can tell mentally he’s taken a leap to say, ‘Hey, this is what it’s going to take.’ ”
The quarterbacks have been put under duress early in camp as the Irish ran almost exclusively red-zone offense during the first two practices (they plan to stretch out to full-field work in the coming days). Rees admitted the Irish defense is excellent in the red zone, which makes quarterback decision-making – when to press an advantage and when to live to fight another play – hyper-important. Buchner and Pyne threw an interception apiece in the opening practice Friday.
By the time the competition is over – no matter who wins the job – the Irish hope they will have begun to develop an offensive identity they can carry through the season.
"The whole idea of camp is to find what the offense is going to be," Buchner said. "I don't know what the team identity is because that's the goal of camp. Each day we try to find what we're good at and how everyone fits in. … It's all about building the offense and it starts now."